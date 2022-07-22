ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon, ID

Central Idaho Fire Restrictions Area implements Stage I Fire Restrictions

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bKhOz_0gpcgRVR00
SCNF

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Department of Lands, and Bureau of Land Management in east-central Idaho will begin Stage 1 fire restrictions, effective at just after midnight (12:01 am) on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Stage 1 fire restrictions apply to federal, state, state endowment, private forestland and rangelands within the designated area.

The Central Idaho Fire Restrictions Area encompasses those portions of Custer County that are north and east of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area excluding the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. That portion of Lemhi County that is not federal land designated as wilderness.

Stage 1 fire restrictions apply to campfires and smoking. Under Stage 1 restrictions, the following acts are prohibited:

  1. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or stove fire except within a designated recreation site, or on their own land, and only within an owner-provided fire structure (see definition).'
  2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Exceptions to the above Stage 1 prohibitions include the following:

  1. Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.
  2. Persons using a fire solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material. Persons using a stove fire (defined in the order).
  3. Persons using stove fires with a chimney of at least five (5) feet in length and employing a spark arrester with a maximum mesh screen opening of ¼ inch.

Persons using metal fire pans* (see definition) within ¼ mile of:

  • a. The Salmon River from the Corn Creek launch site to Vinegar Creek.
  • b. The Middle Fork of the Salmon River.
  • c. The Selway River from the Paradise boat launch to Race Creek.
  • d. The Snake River from Hells Canyon Dam to the City of Lewiston.
  • e. Salmon River from Vinegar Creek to its mouth at the Snake River below the mean high-water mark.
  • f. South Fork of the Snake River from Palisades Dam to Mike Walker Boat Access.
  • g. Henry’s Fork of the Snake River from St. Anthony to Mike Walker Boat Access.
  • *A metal fire pan with sides at least three inches high with a metal grate on top. Pack-out of ashes is required. Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty
  • Fire Pan and Ash Removal: An approved fire pan is a durable, metal pan at least 12-inches x 12-inches wide, with at least a 3-inch lip around its outer edge and sufficient to contain a fire and its remains. Visitors must elevate fire pans off the ground to prevent scorching of the soil. If the fire pan does not have legs to elevate it, rocks must be placed underneath the corners of the fire pan. All ash must be removed and carried out of the river corridor in a sealed container or durable bag.
  1. Private landowners using charcoal (disposed of properly) or propane barbecues on their own lands.
  2. Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.
  3. Any federal, state, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force, in the performance of an official duty.

Under these restrictions, campfires are allowed only in recreation sites within metal/concrete fire pits. The restrictions will remain in effect until there is a significant change in fire danger.

Fire danger across east-central Idaho is VERY HIGH. Rangelands and forested lands at all elevations are dry. Fire management officials are hopeful that by initiating Stage 1 fire restrictions, there will be fewer human-caused wildland fires.

Comments / 0

Related
105.5 The Fan

This Beach Being Named Best in Idaho is An Absolute Joke

Idaho may not border the Pacific like our neighbors Washington and Oregon, but that doesn’t mean that there is a lack of great beaches across the state!. With over 2,000 lakes, it’s really no surprise that some of the beaches that border these spectacular bodies of water have attracted national attention. Fodors Travel put together a list of 15 beaches that they called “The Best Beaches in the U.S. That Are Nowhere Near the Ocean.” Take a peek at #6 on the list and you’ll see North Beach on the Idaho side of Bear Lake. Its naturally blue-green, clear water is what earned the lake itself the nickname “The Caribbean of the Rockies.”
kmvt

Fish salvage order issued for Big Wood River

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has issued a fish salvage order for the Big Wood River below the Magic Dam and Richfield Canal diversion. The salvage order comes after the Big Wood Canal Company notified IDFG the gates at Magic Dam would...
RICHFIELD, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lemhi County, ID
Government
County
Lemhi County, ID
Salmon, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Salmon, ID
City
Lewiston, ID
idahoednews.org

Lakeland’s armed guard program — Idaho’s first — is here to stay

Every year, an unusual item is on the Lakeland Joint School District’s shopping list: ammunition. The bullets and shells are for the district’s four armed guards, who work with three school resource officers to patrol and protect Lakeland’s 11 schools. The district initiated the program in the fall of 2018, becoming the first in Idaho to bring armed guards into schools. Twin Falls School District is set to follow suit after its board approved a similar initiative last week.
IDAHO STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

Recent and future hospital construction projects in Idaho

The surge and ebb of the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop Idaho’s hospitals from starting, finishing or planning construction and renovation projects for 2021 and 2022. The Idaho Business Review (IBR) surveyed the state’s hospitals for developing projects. Pandemic delays Some projects were delayed by the pandemic. For example, Valor Health, the county-owned hospital in Gem County, published ...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fires#Bureau Of Land Management#The U S Forest Service#Idaho Department Of Lands#The Frank Church River
KIFI Local News 8

Wildfires force residents to leave homes near Salmon

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Woodtick Fire burning the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness is now forcing those near it to evacuate. The fire is burning approximately 30 miles by air north of Challis and 6 miles northwest of Meyers Cove. The Lemhi County Sheriff's office reports those...
SALMON, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Idaho fire claims two – is out of control

The out-of-control Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho which started one week ago grew by 3,491 acres yesterday for a total of 32,330 acres and has now claimed two lives. Two pilots in a firefighting helicopter died Thursday when their chopper crashed into the Salmon River, according to Bridger-Teton’s Mary Cernicek who is currently working fire information on the blaze.
MOOSE, WY
kmvt

Gooding residents relieved after close call with a wildfire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fires were all too familiar over the last week in Southern Idaho, especially earlier on—with one in Lake Walcott, and the much larger Bray Fire in Gooding County. Both fires were human-caused. “Something as small as a spark can turn into thousands of...
GOODING, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Tri-City Herald

Not swarms of locusts — they’re Mormon crickets. Why experts fear their rise in Idaho

Idahoans can expect to see Mormon crickets for a little longer than usual this year. And this summer’s outbreak is just a taste of what’s coming next year. A cool, moist spring delayed some hatching, and population levels peaked about three to four weeks later than normally expected, Kahla Montrose, agriculture program specialist at the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, told the Idaho Statesman.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Lucky Peak Dam steps explained

BOISE, Idaho — The history of the stone steps on the face of the Lucky Peak Dam has kept people questioning their origin over the years. Construction on the dam began in 1949 as a way of controlling flooding along the Boise River, and was funded by the Flood Control Act of 1946. At the time, the barrier was made up of rolled, packed dirt more than 250 feet above the streambed.
BOISE, ID
boisedev.com

Idaho’s gas retailers are making record-breaking profit margins, but the AG is blocked from investigating

Gas prices are starting to fall nationwide, but prices in the Treasure Valley are still hovering around the $5 mark. Data from the Idaho Attorney General shows Idaho gasoline retailers are making record-breaking profit margins on the sales of gasoline statewide. For the week of July 14, the Idaho average wholesale price for gasoline was $3.93 per gallon and retailers were turning around to sell it for an average of $4.60 a gallon. This gives the retailers a profit margin of 67 cents per gallon, the highest ever recorded in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Creepy Invasion leaves Idaho Officials Searching for Answers

It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
IDAHO STATE
pnwag.net

Trail Camera Used To Confirm NE Oregon Depredation

On Wednesday, an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildfire employee was checking trail cameras in an 8,000-acre, private pasture in the Kamela area of Umatilla County. The employee observed that the camera had taken photos of wolves harassing a 450 pound calf for several minutes on Tuesday morning, while its mother was present.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
eastidahonews.com

Moose Fire near Salmon continues to grow amid hot, dry conditions

SALMON – Firefighters are still working to contain the Moose Fire burning about five miles southwest of North Fork near Salmon. The blaze, which started last Sunday around 4 p.m., has grown 3,491 acres in the last 24 hours for a total of 32,330 acres. “Today, fire behavior is...
SALMON, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Where You Can Find Gas in Idaho For Under $5/Gallon

Not that long ago, we all watched in horror as the price of gas skyrocketed well above $5 a gallon. It was another blow to an already inflating economy that we’ve endured with the rising cost of housing and supply shortages. We resorted to sharing gas hacks with you but now, it’s an exciting time because we can now share where to find gas for under $5 a gallon.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy