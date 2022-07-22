ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Car crashes into Clovis furniture store

By Kellie Helton
 4 days ago
Photo provided by the Clovis Police Department.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local business has been temporarily closed after a car smashed through its front doors on Friday afternoon, according to the Clovis Police Department.

The crash happened at W Furniture near Shaw and Sunnyside avenues.

Photos shared by Clovis police show a car inside of the building and the front glass doors shattered to pieces on the floor.

Photo of the car in the store provided by the Clovis Police Department.

Nobody was injured in the crash, and the store has been temporarily closed for business.

A tow truck was used to pull the car out of the building.

Officers said the crash was accidental and drugs and alcohol were not involved.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

