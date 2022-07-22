Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was injured in a single-vehicle crash earlier this week has died, Chesterfield Police said.

On Sunday, July 17, the driver of a 2002 Dodge Caravan Sport was traveling on Route 1 southbound when the vehicle crashed into a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Route 1 and Dwight Avenue, according to police.

Police said the driver, identified as a 61-year-old man from Chesterfield, was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He died on Wednesday, July 20 as a result of injuries sustained from the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251, or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the P3 app.