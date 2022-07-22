ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz Regional Hospital staff expected another month of pay following closure

By Denelle Confair
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bfq2Y_0gpcf4ZQ00

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several workers at the Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital thought they'd have at least another month of pay following the closure of the hospital.

But a letter sent early Thursday morning told staff to pick up final paychecks and their belongings by Monday, July 25.

This move has left many of the workers feeling blindsided, leaving them scrambling.

After a letter was sent out to the staff, officials at the hospital ended up calling a town hall meeting to discuss the changes.

Former employees tell KGUN 9 they were told during the meeting the hospital was out of money, which was the reason for the abrupt termination of employment.

"Well, it's very devastating because I have a lot of coworkers who are pregnant," Patricia Zarate, a nurse at Santa Cruz Valley Regional said. "I have a lot of co-workers who are techs, that were relying on their unemployment insurance and now they're left with nothing."

Zarate says while the hospital had been closed for several weeks already, many of the employees were left with the task of billing and handling paperwork.

"I'm just very disappointed and very saddened to hear the news and what my coworkers are going to have to go through during such horrible recession times," Zarate said.

KGUN 9 left a message with the CEO of the Santa Cruz Regional Hospital but have not yet heard back for comment.

——-

Denelle Confair is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. It's been her dream to tell your stories for the past decade. She is extremely curious and wants to continue to use her storytelling for the greater good. Share your story ideas and important issues with Denelle by emailing denelle.confair@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, and Twitter.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Arizona Storms Send Tree Branch Crashing Into Woman's Car

Tucson saw an active weekend for storms. KVOA reported that one Tucson mom is now having to deal with damage after a large tree branch fell onto her car. Anjolie Faccio was out on Saturday supporting the local music scene when heavy rains and wind showed up out of the blue. She later found that a large tree branch had pierced her windshield, leaving the hood and roof smashed.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
Tucson, AZ
Health
City
Tucson, AZ
KOLD-TV

Health officials warn of increase in scorpion stings during monsoon season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon storms are doing more than keeping us all inside. They’re also bringing unwanted critters, like scorpions, into your home. This is the perfect environment for a scorpion to escape those monsoon rains. And unfortunately, it’s your house. They can come in from any small hole or crack and then they settle in for the next couple of months. Creating a safe space for themselves, and a lot of stress for you.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Medical Services#Kgun 9
allaboutarizonanews.com

Canadian Company Establishes U.S. Operations Through University of Arizona Center for Innovation Soft Landings Program

The University of Arizona Center for Innovation (UACI) welcomes Canadian-based Longan Vision to Tucson, Arizona. The startup company, based in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, is establishing a U.S. office at the UA Tech Park, moving resources and Andrew Leaman, the Manager of Commercial Operations to Tucson, Arizona, U.S. to launch their product.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

From homeless to hopeful : Tucson man shares his story to inspire others

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Approximately 5,000 people are experiencing homelessness in Pima County, according to recent estimates from Tucson officials. That’s a huge jump from 2019, when the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count reported nearly 1,400 homeless individuals. It’s costing taxpayers millions each year and frustrating residents living close...
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Join the five-star team at the town of Marana

If you have a passion for service, I encourage you to consider local government work. If you’re driven and interested in making a difference, I encourage you to apply at the town of Marana. Marana is the fastest-growing community in Southern Arizona with more than 55,000 people living here...
MARANA, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Kitt Peak working to recover from wildfire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last month’s huge Contreras fire was a real threat to the complex of telescopes on top of Kitt Peak. But now the observatory is working to get ready to resume research and allow visitors again. It would have been a huge loss to science...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
KOLD-TV

Serious two-vehicle crash closes Sahuarita Road near Corona de Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita Road is closed early Tuesday, July 26, near Corona de Tucson because of a serious two-vehicle crash. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at West Sahuarita Road and East Sycamore Ridge Trail, which is just west of Houghton Road. Sahuarita...
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Local business donates $500 to Friends of PACC

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center currently has 458 dogs in the shelter. Cuppa GoGo fundraised hundreds of dollars for Friends of PACC from a community event to help the organization with the amount of dogs. Dobby was rescued from the PACC in May. “Her bones were...
TUCSON, AZ
multihousingnews.com

Tucson Community Changes Hands for $59M

The property last traded in 2019 for $21.8 million. Mission Antigua Apartments, a 248-unit community in Tucson, Ariz., has changed hands for $59 million or $237,903 per unit. The Class B property last traded in 2019, when Element Property Co. acquired it from Centurion Management Co. for $21.8 million, according to Yardi Matrix data. ABI Multifamily represented both California-based parties in the current deal.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy