Fulton, Montgomery counties gear up for farm-to-table tour

The town of Bethlehem is getting 1.5 million dollars in state funding to build a path connecting the Albany County rail trail and the Slingerlands commercial district. The grant was awarded today by the state DOT. The town will kick in 290 thousand dollars in funding. The multi-use path will...
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Storied Coffee is closing its Schenectady store. The cafe, located at 1671 Union Street, will close on Saturday, July 30. “There is never an easy way to say it, but we have reached the difficult decision to cease our Union Street efforts and focus singly on operations from our Scotia store,” said the cafe in a Facebook post.
COXSACKIE – A fire at a business in Greene County is currently under investigation. The fire broke out Sunday at Chrissy and Tim’s Diner in Coxsackie. Several crews from multiple departments responded. Firefighters were able to quickly stop the flames from spreading. However, the diner says on Facebook...
So close, we can almost taste the beer. That’s the message tonight from the Druthers in Clifton Park. Owners shared these photos on Facebook today, giving us a look at the progress of the construction. This will be located across from the Staples on Maxwell Road. At last check,...
In the ever-changing world of retail, two more Capital Region brick-and-mortar stores are closing up shop. When I think back to being and kid, sports were such a big part of my youth. I wasn't always the best athlete but like any kid, it was mostly about the love of the game and having fun with friends.
Fair Season is upon us here in the Capital Region. Two have already come and gone, the Saratoga Fair and The Punkintown Fair in Voorheesville. Did you miss those two as I did? No worries, plenty more fairs will come before the summer ends and into the fall season. There...
JOHNSTOWN – A boil water advisory has been issued for part of Johnstown. Crews are working to fix a water main break in the area of 4th Avenue. If you live in that area, you should boil your water until further notice.
WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Department of Public Works wants your hazardous waste. The department is set to hold a free household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Queensbury Highway Department. Registration is open for residents of any part of Warren County.
FULTON COUNTY — Dozens of animals have been found in what investigators describe to CBS6 as "deplorable conditions" at a property on route 349 in Mayfield in Fulton County after a complaint by a neighbor of a loose dog. It ended up with the animals being taken by local shelters for care.
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Glens Falls is home to a local hot dog legend – one that hasn’t been open downtown for over two years. The family behind it is now hoping to bring the “New Way” back to its old home sometime this fall.
According to NYSEG, nearly 1,800 customers were still without power Monday morning following Sunday's thunderstorms. NYSEG working to restore power to hundreds in Otsego County following Sunday storms. Hundreds were still without power Monday morning following severe thunderstorms overnight across the region.
Effective: 2022-07-24 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Broome; Cattaraugus; Cayuga; Chautauqua; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Franklin; Fulton; Hamilton; Herkimer; Jefferson; Lewis; Livingston; Madison; Monroe; Montgomery; Oneida; Onondaga; Ontario; Oswego; Otsego; Schoharie; Schuyler; Seneca; St. Lawrence; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins; Wayne; Yates SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 498 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY BROOME CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE FRANKLIN FULTON HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS LIVINGSTON MADISON MONROE MONTGOMERY ONEIDA ONONDAGA ONTARIO OSWEGO OTSEGO SCHOHARIE SCHUYLER SENECA ST. LAWRENCE STEUBEN TIOGA TOMPKINS WAYNE YATES
JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six fire departments, with many others on standby, came together early Sunday morning to battle a blaze at the Royal Mountain Inn, located at 4993 State Highway 29 in Johnstown. Crews were first sent to the scene around 12:14 a.m. and were told that a man was trapped on the roof of the burning building.
EPHRATAH — When fire broke out at the popular Royal Mountain Inn early Sunday morning, one of the owners, who lived upstairs, was trapped by the thick smoke. He smashed an upstairs window to get out. Authorities say he was reluctant to jump because of recent surgery. Fulton County...
A beautiful Saturday morning led to some people being delayed for hours when a massive 200,000 pound transport bound for Albany, NY slowly went through Cortland and Homer on Route 281. The transport (pictured below) was reportedly carrying a condenser weighing 200,000 pounds for the construction of a nuclear submarine.
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
MILTON, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit recently arrested Shari L. Stephens, 37, who is accused of sending mail to an inmate of the Saratoga County Jail that contained dangerous contraband. Stephens was charged with felony first-degree promoting prison contraband. She was processed and arraigned...
East Greenbush police are asking for your help finding and identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a string of larcenies. Security video captured the person they’re looking for. They say the alleged crimes happened at the Walmart in East Greenbush. Anyone with information is asked to call the...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Casino Hotel is set to host a trio of major entertainment acts in its Vapor club this fall. Tickets for the events are on sale now. Although currently closed for several private events this summer, Vapor will reopen in the fall with...
Two Washington County men were arrested in Granville on Sunday for allegedly robbing three seasonal homes. Daniel Valastro, 31, and an 18-year-old man were charged with three counts of Burglary in the Second Degree. Valastro was sent to the Washington County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment. He is on parole with...
