Police respond to shooting at downtown Billings motel

By Q2 News
 4 days ago
Update 5:35 p.m.

Police are investigating a shooting outside the Lewis and Clark Inn in downtown Billings Friday afternoon.

Police said in a tweet that a man approached a motel guest at 3:48 p.m. and asked for cigarettes.

The two began to argue, and the man pulled out a knife and lunged at the motel guest, according to police.

The guest was carrying a handgun, which he pulled out and shot the man. He ran away and was found nearby and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police did not say if any charges would be filed.

The area was blocked off with police tape Friday evening for the investigation.

(first report) Multiple police vehicles responded to an apparent shooting at the Lewis and Clark Inn in downtown Billings Friday afternoon.

A large police presence was spotted in the parking lot of the motel on First Avenue North around 4 p.m., and police put up crime tape and blocked off the area around the motel.

A Billings firefighter confirmed to MTN News that a shooting had occurred but had no other details.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Donovan Adams
4d ago

Yeah well, self defense is self defense. Period. And as crazy as Billings is getting? Anyone might have to defend themselves, regardless...

Blossom
4d ago

They need to tear this one down too because this is going to keep happening over and over and over.

