Police respond to shooting at downtown Billings motel

Update 5:35 p.m.

Police are investigating a shooting outside the Lewis and Clark Inn in downtown Billings Friday afternoon.

Police said in a tweet that a man approached a motel guest at 3:48 p.m. and asked for cigarettes.

The two began to argue, and the man pulled out a knife and lunged at the motel guest, according to police.

The guest was carrying a handgun, which he pulled out and shot the man. He ran away and was found nearby and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police did not say if any charges would be filed.

The area was blocked off with police tape Friday evening for the investigation.

A large police presence was spotted in the parking lot of the motel on First Avenue North around 4 p.m., and police put up crime tape and blocked off the area around the motel.

A Billings firefighter confirmed to MTN News that a shooting had occurred but had no other details.

