Independence police ask for public's help in find missing man with autism
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.
Drayton Fanning, 23, was reported missing on Friday at about 2 p.m. and is diagnosed with autism.
Fanning left a house in the 16000 block of East 37th Terrace and got into a Black car.
Fanning may be in a car or with Matthew Hamblin.
Hamblin is pictured below:
Drayton has blonde hair, is about six feet two inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
Anyone with information about Drayton Fanning should call 911.
