Mets Acquire Daniel Vogelbach From Pirates

New York adds a home run hitter to a team that needed more power.

The Mets are acquiring designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach from the Pirates in exchange for relief pitcher Colin Holderman.

The New York Post ’s Jon Heyman was one of the first to report the move that the Mets later confirmed .

In his first season with Pittsburgh, Vogelbach has hit 12 home runs with 34 RBIs and a .769 OPS. New York, meanwhile, needed help from its designated hitter spot, as the team has gotten just six home runs and a .606 OPS from their designated hitters combined this year.

Vogelbach will likely replace Dominic Smith , who has struggled this season with zero home runs, on the roster.

In exchange, the Pirates get Holderman, who has been a pleasant surprise in the Mets bullpen. The righty reliever has thrown 17.2 innings with a 2.04 ERA in 15 games for New York. Additionally, Vogelbach has a club option for 2023 at just $1 million, while Holderman is under team control for several years more.

While Vogelbach should help a Mets team that needs more power, they are probably not done adding. Heyman also reports the team is still looking to acquire offense beyond just this move.

