It’s always a shame (and often an annoyance) to see other drivers subject their cars to things they should never do. For example, flying over a speed bump is a good way to damage your car’s suspension. Consistently braking at the last possible moment will wear out a car’s brake pads and rotors fairly quickly. And how often do you use your car’s parking brake? It’s common sense to engage the emergency brake on an incline, but you should be using it every time you park. Skipping that step could be more harmful than you realize.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO