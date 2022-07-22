ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

'The best cover corner in college football': Uiagalelei touts teammate as breakout candidate

By Davis Potter
 4 days ago
Clemson’s quarterback heaped some lofty praise on one of his teammates this week.

Asked during the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte if there’s an under-the-radar player on the Tigers’ roster that could break out this season, D.J. Uiagalelei didn’t hesitate to mention someone he lines up against on a daily basis.

“I’d probably go defense and say Nate Wiggins, one of our corners,” Uiagalelei said “I think he’s the best cover corner in college football.”

Uiagalelei isn’t the only one high on the Tigers’ rising sophomore defensive back.

Clemson has the tall task of replacing starting cornerbacks Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich, both of whom are off to the NFL after being first-team all-ACC performers last season. While cornerbacks coach Mike Reed insisted this spring the competition for those starting spots was ongoing, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Wiggins “has a chance to be special.”

A long, rangy corner at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Wiggins played in 11 games as a true freshman last season as a backup. The former four-star recruit finished the season with two tackles and two pass breakups.

Sheridan Jones, the most experienced corner left on the roster as a senior, is in line to take over as a starter. Fred Davis along with freshmen Toriano Pride Jr., Jeadyn Lukus and Myles Oliver are also competing for playing time, but Uiagalelei would be surprised if Wiggins isn’t also atop the depth chart come Clemson’s Labor Day opener against Georgia Tech.

“He’s only going to be a sophomore, but the stuff he does out there in practice with his technique and just his football IQ and reading routes I think is really special,” Uiagalelei said.

