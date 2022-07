I’m normally quiet about my passion, but you’re stirring up a hornet’s nest with all your chatter about who has it and who doesn’t — Passion is a good thing in our profession. Passion drives so much of our success on and off the training ground and incident scene. However, that doesn’t mean we need to rub it in anyone’s face, degrade other firefighters or judge another firefighter’s perceived level of passion.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO