Verizon to hand out backpacks as part of annual giveaway

By Greg Smith
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago

Wireless Zone stores nationwide, including stores in Groton and New London, will be handing out backpacks with school supplies in anticipation of the upcoming school season. The participating stores will be donating the backpacks between 1 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.

The giveaway is part of Verizon’s School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, which is in its 10th year and includes a sweepstakes for a college scholarship.

You can find local participating Wireless Zone stores by visiting shop.wirelesszone.com and searching your city/nearby cities on the store locator page.

