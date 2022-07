WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s official. The new superintendent for the Wichita Falls Independent School District was officially hired on Tuesday. “I’m telling y’all that on my first day is that the expectations are going to be met and that second piece is going to be there,” Dr. Donny Lee said. “We’re going to hold people accountable and we’re going to hold students accountable for high expectations.”

