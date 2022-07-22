ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save Yourself a Trip to the Mechanic With This $24 Car Diagnostic Reader

By John Velasco
 4 days ago
Car troubles are always inconvenient. The last thing you need to happen before commuting to work is turning on the engine, only to realize that the dreaded check engine signal light has turned on. It could be relatively simple to fix what’s causing the signal to turn on, or perhaps it’s something more serious. Bringing it to the mechanic shop can be costly, but you may be able to diagnose and even fix the problem with a handy car engine fault code reader.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Ancel AD310 Classic Enhanced Universal OBD II Car Engine Fault Code Reader with a 41% off discount.

Buy: Ancel Car Engine Fault Code Reader $35.99 (orig. $39.99) 10% OFF

Why the Ancel Car Engine Fault Code Reader Is a Great Deal

  • Originally $39.99, but now $23.79
  • Instant savings of $16.20
  • 41% off its regular price
  • 4.5-star rating with 32,000+ reviews
  • Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the Ancel Car Engine Fault Code Reader

Not all of us are handy with cars like mechanics. In addition to saving time (and gas), you could diagnose your car’s problem by connecting the Ancel AD310 Classic Enhanced Universal OBD II Car Engine Fault Code Reader. Once connected, it can uncover what’s going on with your car’s check engine light — whether it’s a blockage or perhaps low levels of antifreeze.

It’s also compatible with most cars manufactured from 1996 since it simply plugs into your car’s OBD II port, typically located under the dashboard on the driver’s side. The average person may not even realize it and may use the spot to stash coins and other stuff, but that’s the hidden port that mechanics also access to diagnose cars in the shop. Therefore, you won’t have to worry much about compatibility because the port is universal.

And finally, it features a large 128 x 64 LCD that will show you the diagnostic information, which you can then use to determine the problem’s severity. This is important because professional diagnostics checks can cost between $50 to $500. For the price you pay for this reliable car engine fault code reader, it can save you some money and time. You’d better hurry because this deal is only available July 22.

