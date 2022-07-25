Charlotte Tilbury’s summer sale is back – here’s what to add to your basket

Charlotte Tilbury needs little introduction. The make-up artist is the woman behind some of the best known celebrities’s beauty looks, including Britney Spears on her wedding day and Blake Lively for the Met Gala .

But, her eponymous brand is also hugely popular. And since its launch in 2016, it has garnered a legion of fans and gained cult status thanks to its signature make-up and skincare favourites.

The brand’s products are on the more luxe end of the drugstore price bracket, but it’s fair to say that here at IndyBest we think they’re totally worth it.

But to make it a more pocket-friendly affair, the annual Charlotte Tilbury summer sale is back. And considering the fact the brand very rarely hosts such impressive discounts, you don’t want to miss out.

Offering up to 30 per cent off selected make-up and skincare kits for a limited time only, if you need to give your beauty bounty a refresh, read on for everything there is to know about the sale, including what you should buy.

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk lipstick duo: Was £52, now £41.60, Charlottetilbury.com

It’s no secret that Charlotte Tilbury’s pillow talk lipstick colourway is hugely popular – it sells one every two minutes globally. It’s a holy grail that was created to suit a wide range of skin tones, so it really is a make-up bag staple.

In this set, you’ll get the OG pillow talk shade, and the newer pillow talk medium – the latter was noted in our review for being “deeper brown-mauve with the same pink undertone as the original – it’s pillow talk taken a couple of shades darker”.

As for the original, when we compared it to the latest shade launch, new romance, our tester praised it for being a “your-lips-but-better lipstick”. They added that if you’re a “die-hard fan of pink undertones and a formula that won’t budge, then pillow talk ticks all the boxes”.

If you’d rather have an entire pillow talk lip kit (was £64, now £54.40, Charlottetilbury.com ) instead, this is currently on sale too and includes lipstick, lip cheat pencil and lip gloss for just £54.50.

Charlotte Tilbury flawless poreless skin secrets: Was £72, now £57.60, Charlottetilbury.com

If you’re looking for a flawless finish to your foundation, you need this set. It contains the brand’s airbrush flawless filter foundation (£36, Charlottetilbury.com ) and a flawless filter finish powder (£36, Charlottetilbury.com ).

When we reviewed the foundation, our tester noted that it’s the “most comfortable matte, full-coverage foundation”, and “it blurs over fine lines and pores rather than settling in and exaggerating them”. Should you be concerned about its staying power, our writer found that it “lasted very well”.

As for the powder, it landed a spot in our review of the best setting powders , with our writer noting that it “smooths and blurs for a soft-focus finish, and minimises shine without making your skin look lifeless”. As for pores, they’re “almost undetectable, but it’s not just for oily skin types, as it contains hydrating rose wax and almond oil to ensure skin doesn’t ever look dry and dehydrated”.

Charlotte Tilbury super nudes bronze glow kit: Was £105, now £73.50, Charlottetilbury.com

Charlotte Tilbury really is the destination to know for natural-looking, your-skin-but-better make-up, and this bronze glow kit proves just that. It contains the super nudes easy eye palette (£45, Charlottetilbury.com ) and the filmstar bronze glow palette (£60, Charlottetilbury.com ).

The former landed a spot in our review of the best mother-in-law gifts, with our IndyBest editor, Emma Henderson , noting that despite just having six different tones, “it’s been cleverly designed to create two looks, one for day-wear, and the other a more sultry look for the evening”. The good news is that the “shadows have been finely milled, and we found them super easy to glide on too, with little fallout”.

Naturally, we’ve also reviewed the bronze glow palette – it featured in our guide to the best bronzer palettes , with our writer praising the formula for being “velvety, subtle and buildable”. The highlighter “has a golden base, universally flattering no matter your undertone or skin colour, and reflects light off your cheekbones in the way only a candle-light dinner can”.

Charlotte Tilbury hydrate and glow summer skin secrets: Was £88, now £70.40, Charlottetilbury.com

If it’s skincare you’re after, this is the set for you. It features the brand’s sheet mask, which we found to visibly reduce “lines and wrinkles”, and “skin felt soft, smooth, and it glowed too”. Similarly, you’ll receive the brand’s magic cream, a lightweight moisturiser, and the magic serum secrets. The latter is a set in itself and includes the brand’s magic serum crystal elixir, which we found to have a “thin but creamy consistency”, it also “gave an instant radiance to the skin upon application”. For glowing skin, there’s no better option.

Charlotte Tilbury easy smokey eyes dream lashes kit: Was £77, now £61.60, Charlottetilbury.com

If it’s a sultry eye look that you love, look no further. You’ll get two eyeshadow pencils – one gold and one black – which, according to the brand are easy to use and mean you can create an eyeshadow look while you’re on the move.

Similarly, Charlotte Tilbury’s pillow talk mascara will be included, which our reviewer found to deliver “weightless volume, length and lift”, which makes it the “perfect all-rounder mascara”. The cyro recovery eye serum is also part of the bundle, and it promises to depuff the look of the entire eye area.

