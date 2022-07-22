ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Cheapest European summer holiday destinations revealed

By William Janes
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xUC9P_0gpcbf5m00
Tourists in Torremolinos on the Costa Del Sol (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Archive)

British holidaymakers jetting off for the school summer break are likely to find the best prices in Bulgaria and Turkey.

Sunny Beach, Bulgaria and Marmaris, Turkey are the joint-cheapest of 16 popular European resorts, according to Post Office Travel Money’s annual Family Holiday Report.

The report’s Beach Barometer, produced with travel company Tui, estimated a cost of around £86 for 12 common holiday expenses including a family meal, drinks, sun cream, insect repellent and beach items ranging from buckets and spades to lilos, ice-creams, and pedalo rides at the two destinations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hcjp6_0gpcbf5m00
Destinations in Bulgaria and Turkey have been revealed as the cheapest in Europe (PA/ Nick Ansell) (PA Archive)

The report suggests local prices have doubled in Marmaris compared with summer 2019 but the collapse of the Turkish lira since then has helped to reduce the impact.

However, Britons can expect to pay almost 11% more than three years ago in Maramaris, compared with 8% at Sunny Beach.

Despite the rises, costs at the two destinations were over 20% lower than in the cheapest Eurozone resort, Portugal’s Algarve, which came in at £108 for the 12 items.

Funchal, Madeira was next cheapest at £125, followed by the Costa Del Sol, Spain at £127 and Corfu, Greece at £133.

The most expensive was Ibiza, with a cost of roughly £186 on the barometer, followed by Puglia, Italy at around £185.

However, prices have fallen in both Ibiza and Puglia since 2019, by 4.9% and 5.2% respectively.

The biggest price increase was seen in Crete with a 37.7% rise in prices, now costing around around £161.

The report shows prices have risen in three quarters of the 16 European destinations included as a result of higher resort charges for meals and drinks and sterling’s fall in value.

The average rise across those which saw increases was 13.3%.

Prices can vary dramatically between resorts in the same country

Nick Boden, Post Office Travel Money

British tourists are suffering a recent tumble in the value of the pound, currently trading at 1.17 euros after reaching a 2022 high of 1.21 euros in April.

Nick Boden, Head of Post Office Travel Money, which accounts for one-in-four UK foreign exchange transactions, said: “Sterling’s recent fall against European currencies and ongoing uncertainty about how it will perform in the coming weeks means that keeping a tight rein on resort spending will be crucial for families this summer to avoid busting the holiday budget.

“We found big price variations in the 16 destinations surveyed, particularly across 13 Eurozone resorts. This makes it doubly important for holidaymakers to do their homework and budget carefully to cover costs in the holiday resort they are visiting. We also found that prices can vary dramatically between resorts in the same country. In Greece, for example, barometer costs were 17% lower in Corfu than in Crete.”

The report also revealed that almost three-in-five (59%) families are planning trips abroad this year but over three-quarters (76%) of them bust their budget by almost 38% on their last holiday, spending £243 extra on the average budget of £644 they had set.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Major incident declared and public told to cancel barbecues as wildfires tear across southeast England

Firefighters battled a series of fierce “weather-related” wildfires across southeast England on Sunday, prompting the declaration of a major incident in Surrey.Both Surrey Fire and Rescue (SFR) and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) issued pleas to the public to cancel any barbecue plans in a bid to prevent further outbreaks.Please help us prevent further fires by cancelling all planned BBQs, removing rubbish especially glass from grassland & disposing cigarettes correctly. Our firefighters & control officers are doing a fantastic job in challenging conditions. Your co-operation will help us greatly. pic.twitter.com/0svNolGyba— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 24, 2022Firefighters were called...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Over 1,000 Lufthansa flights canceled as staff strikes

BERLIN (AP) — More than 1,000 Lufthansa flights were canceled Wednesday because of a one-day strike by the airline’s German ground staff, affecting tens of thousands of passengers in the latest travel turmoil to hit Europe. About 134,000 passengers had to change their travel plans or cancel them altogether. At least 47 connections had already been canceled on Tuesday, German news agency dpa reported. Lufthansa’s main hubs in Frankfurt and Munich were most affected, but flights were also canceled in Duesseldorf, Hamburg, Berlin, Bremen, Hannover, Stuttgart and Cologne. The airline advised affected passengers not to come to the airports because most of the counters there would not be staffed anyway.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

British man takes a dip to celebrate Lionesses’ win as Swedish family watch on

A British man watching the Lionesses’ semi-final match with his Swedish wife celebrated the win by jumping into a swimming pool.Damion Potter, 47, watched the match with his wife Susanna, three children – Elliot, 18, Zackary, 17, and 14-year-old Maya – and his wife’s extended family in Jonkoping, Sweden – and a bet was made in which the person supporting the losing team had to face a wet punishment.Another chance to jump in a pool to celebrate a football result 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇸🇪🇵🇦 #euros2022 @PA @LKilraine 4 v 0 https://t.co/3u2JfP5a2s pic.twitter.com/DmeYB4zq1i— Damion Potter (@damionapotter) July 26, 2022Despite England winning 4-0, Mr Potter...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Travel Company#Summer Holiday#British#Marmaris#European#Turkish#Britons#Algarve#Funchal#The Costa Del Sol#Corfu#Ibiza
The Independent

On this day in 2010: Mo Farah leads British one-two in Barcelona

Sir Mo Farah became the first British man to win the European 10,000 metres title on this day in 2010 as he led home a brilliant one-two in Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium. Farah turned in a display of supreme confidence, bordering on arrogance, as he took gold in 28min 24.99sec, ahead of team-mate Chris Thompson.
WORLD
The Independent

One in seven could move if their town does not go green, survey suggests

More than one in seven people in the UK say they would be prepared to move and others say they might quit their job if their workplace and home town does not become greener, according to a survey.People also say they want council leaders to help make homes greener and cheaper to run.In a large survey of 20,000 adults, YouGov found that people would prioritise public transport investment as the number one way of lowering their local area’s carbon footprint or improving energy efficiency.The survey, commissioned by energy company E.ON, shows widespread support, at least in principle, for green measures...
CARS
The Independent

England’s win over Sweden sends a message to the world, Sarina Wiegman claims

England boss Sarina Wiegman believes England’s 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden will make the rest of football sit up and take notice.Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby sent Wiegman’s side through to Sunday’s Euro 2022 final against either France or Germany.And beating Sweden, the side who sit second in the rankings behind world champions the United States, sends a message to all the other countries, according to England’s boss.“We will celebrate now a little bit but as I’ve said before we have come very far now and we don’t want to take it away,”...
SOCCER
The Independent

England wait to see who they will face in Euro final after demolishing Spain

England are awaiting the winners of Wednesday’s clash between Germany and France and after demolishing Sweden to reach the Euro 2022 final.The hosts swept aside the world’s second-ranked team 4-0 at Bramall Lane on Tuesday to reach their first major women’s final since 2009.Tournament top scorer Beth Mead put Sarina Wiegman’s side on course for Sunday’s Wembley final after 34 minutes before turning provider for Lucy Bronze to double the lead.Substitute Alessia Russo added a brilliant third with a backheel and Fran Kirby made it 4-0 with a chip late on.Sweden had started well with Stina Blackstenius hitting the bar...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman rewarded for trust and team consistency as England seal Euro 2022 final place

After one of the most difficult nights in Sarina Wiegman’s tenure so far, came perhaps the most complete.Only a round earlier, England almost faced an early exit, having to come from behind against Spain, eventually winning in extra time and only after having to really change their approach to combat a side who had prevented the Lionesses from playing their preferred gameplan.But here, after an end-to-end and hold-your-breath first quarter of an hour or so, England managed to first control, then excel, then be utterly ruthless against one of the world’s best sides.A 4-0 scoreline against Sweden to reach...
SPORTS
The Independent

Protocol has created ‘feast or famine’ economy in Northern Ireland

The Northern Ireland Protocol has created a “feast or famine” economy in the region with some businesses struggling while others thrive, a parliamentary report has found.A House of Lords committee examining the post-Brexit Irish Sea trading arrangements found that companies involved in trade with the rest of the UK were being hampered by added red tape whereas those more reliant on doing business with Ireland and the wider EU were benefiting.The committee stressed an urgent need to resolve the issues created by the protocol and called on the EU and UK to reengage in negotiations.The committee’s report comes amid a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

763K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy