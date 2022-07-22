ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Reflecting on efforts to codify abortion rights in Massachusetts

WBUR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe dive beneath the headlines on one of the biggest stories of the week:...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
WBUR

Massachusetts poised to ban child marriage after years of effort

State Rep. Kay Khan said she was stunned when she first learned that Massachusetts was one of the few states with no minimum age to get married. Indeed, the state recorded nearly 1,200 marriages involving children under 18 between 2000 and 2018, including some as young as 13, according to data from the Department of Public Health.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

COVID cases are rising in Mass. again

COVID cases are on the rise in Massachusetts. The latest state data show a 24% jump in the daily average of new cases reported last week, compared to the week before. The number of people hospitalized with COVID is also on the rise. So how concerned should we be?. For...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Native American tribe attempts to restore populations of crucial fish

The effects of climate change aren't the only force driving down fish populations. Outdated dams are also preventing many fish species from migrating and spawning. One Native American tribe in Nevada is trying to recover the dwindling population of an endangered fish it's relied on for years. Kaleb Roedel of...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
WBUR

Massachusetts lottery sets new annual revenue, prize records

The Massachusetts Lottery had another record-setting fiscal year, with all-time highs for total revenue, prizes paid out and commissions or bonuses paid to retailers. However, the agency came up just short in exceeding its profit record, according to lottery officials on Tuesday. Estimates for the fiscal year that ended June...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Huge fire near Yosemite forces thousands to evacuate

A wildfire near Yosemite National Park ballooned in size this weekend, as authorities reported that hot and dry conditions hampered efforts to contain it. The Oak Fire in Northern California is now more than 15,600 acres. As of Sunday night, the blaze was "0% contained," according to Cal Fire. The wildfire ignited on Friday.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy