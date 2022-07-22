Reflecting on efforts to codify abortion rights in Massachusetts

State Rep. Kay Khan said she was stunned when she first learned that Massachusetts was one of the few states with no minimum age to get married. Indeed, the state recorded nearly 1,200 marriages involving children under 18 between 2000 and 2018, including some as young as 13, according to data from the Department of Public Health.
COVID cases are on the rise in Massachusetts. The latest state data show a 24% jump in the daily average of new cases reported last week, compared to the week before. The number of people hospitalized with COVID is also on the rise. So how concerned should we be?. For...
The COVID-19 pandemic gave three classes of Massachusetts' high schoolers a respite from the statewide requirement they pass a 10th-grade standardized test before graduation. But now the test, known as the MCAS, has come back — and may get harder to pass. The state’s board of elementary and secondary...
The effects of climate change aren't the only force driving down fish populations. Outdated dams are also preventing many fish species from migrating and spawning. One Native American tribe in Nevada is trying to recover the dwindling population of an endangered fish it's relied on for years. Kaleb Roedel of...
Just off the Somerville bike path, Michael Collins waded through the bushes and picked up a metal box. Collins popped open the lid — and immediately noticed a rancid smell. A dead rat was decomposing inside. "I’d say it’s a juvenile," said Michael Collins, of Modern Pest Services, as...
On a hot (and buggy) July afternoon, Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologist Alyssa Bennett and summer intern Emily Paribello are traipsing through the woods. They’re each holding up big radio antennas, sweeping in all directions as they walk, hoping a beep will interrupt the static. They’re hot on the trail of Indiana bats. Three Indiana bats, specifically.
The Massachusetts Lottery had another record-setting fiscal year, with all-time highs for total revenue, prizes paid out and commissions or bonuses paid to retailers. However, the agency came up just short in exceeding its profit record, according to lottery officials on Tuesday. Estimates for the fiscal year that ended June...
A wildfire near Yosemite National Park ballooned in size this weekend, as authorities reported that hot and dry conditions hampered efforts to contain it. The Oak Fire in Northern California is now more than 15,600 acres. As of Sunday night, the blaze was "0% contained," according to Cal Fire. The wildfire ignited on Friday.
