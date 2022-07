Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to mainly cloudy skies with some showers and storms for south central New Mexico. The metro saw quite a lightning show last night as storms pushed their way through the Sandia with the NE heights picking up nearly a quarter of an inch. The clouds and moisture are giving us some beautiful sunrises this morning. The showers are now making their way to Socorro and Ruidoso. So keep that umbrella handy this morning and keep it handy given the significant pattern change. Our ridge of high pressure, which limited widespread storms, is now moving away from the state. This allows our upper level winds to shift and tap into moisture from the Pacific Ocean. So storm chances and flash flooding will be rather high, particularly over the higher elevation across northern and western NM.

