ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

West Virginia man battling ALS hopes FDA will work fast to approve treatment options

By Nicky Walters
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTAsm_0gpcZAv700

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Thurman Maynard is a husband and father who was diagnosed with ALS in 2018. Since the diagnosis, he’s fought for access to treatment options for himself and others.

In July, there is a new development in that fight.

“It is frustrating for myself because I felt so good and back to life when I was receiving treatment,” Maynard said.

Can at-home COVID tests detect BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants?

Shortly after being diagnosed with ALS, Maynard was accepted into a stem cell trial experiment that he says gave him back some of what he’d lost. But since the trial concluded he hasn’t had access to any further treatment.

“BrainStorm is the company. The drug is called Nurown,” he explained.

That drug and three others out there for patients with ALS are not approved by the FDA.

“Patients across the world are saying ‘hey this drug is working for me’ why can’t we try these drugs,” Maynard said.

Congress recently passed the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act allowing more flexibility to get the drugs approved faster. But it still hasn’t happened. This week lawmakers leading the push sent a letter to the FDA looking for answers.

“Congress stepped forward to see why there still aren’t drugs in bodies,” Maynard said. “The FDA they are doing a good job but it isn’t fast enough for people with ALS.”

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

He says this fight isn’t just for his own life, it is bigger than that.

“It is 100% fatal. There is no treatment, no cure. We understand it is going to take a lot to find a cure. But if we can at least have a treatment a little bit of hope to us that goes a long way. It gives us time to fight,” Maynard said.

For more information on this, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 3

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia COVID cases remain over 3K

CHARLESTON — The number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia remained above 3,000 Monday. More than 2,200 new cases were reported since Friday’s update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, but with other cases moving off of active status, the total declined slightly from 3,358 to 3,159.
PUBLIC HEALTH
woay.com

Outdated 1800s state abortion bill passed in West Virginia House Health and Human Resources Committee, Legislative session continues to unravel the fate of abortions in the state

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Potentially reinstating what one delegate called a “medieval bill,” the West Virginia House Health and Human Resources Committee passed the 1800s abortion bill Monday. It’s known as HB 302. It comes after Governor Justice pushed the legislature to “clarify and modernize” the state’s...
HEALTH
WVNS

See the stroke death rate in West Virginia

(Stacker) — The stroke death rate has increased worldwide over the last two decades, remaining the second leading cause of death globally as of 2019 and the fifth in the U.S. While the number of Americans over 75 having strokes has decreased, they have become more prevalent among adults under 50; in the U.S., someone has a stroke every 40 seconds. The incidence of stroke and stroke-related death does not impact all Americans equally, however.
HEALTH
WBOY 12 News

Ruby Memorial named best hospital in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital has once again been named the number one hospital in West Virginia, according to the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospital rankings. A total of nine WVU Medicine hospitals were also recognized as High Performing. “We are thrilled to have J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital recognized as the […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
WOWK 13 News

WV House Health Committee bill on abortion clarification voted on

UPDATE (6:33 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022): The West Virginia House Health Committee voted 16-6 to push their drafted abortion clarification bill to the Judiciary Committee for further debate. On Monday, the House Health Committee met to address Gov. Justice’s call to clarify and modernize the current abortion laws in West Virginia. This came […]
HEALTH
WDTV

West Virginia Corrections Commissioner resigns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, announced the resignation of the state’s Corrections Commissioner Betsy Jividen on Tuesday. Prior to serving in corrections, Jividen was a career federal prosecutor who was appointed to the role in January of 2018. During his weekly press conference on...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Als#Drugs#Brainstorm
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia lawmakers advance criminal abortion ban

Lawmakers in West Virginia’s Republican majority are hurrying to advance legislation that would ban abortion in the state with few exceptions. The bill bars abortion in almost all cases and makes performing the procedure a felony. Physicians who provide abortions can face three to 10 years in prison. The bill passed through the House health […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

Should I be worried about COVID again in West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many public officials tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, including President Joe Biden and West Virginia representatives Senator Joe Manchin and Congresswoman Carol Miller, so some might be wondering if there could be a massive spike in COVID cases again. According to health...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Gas drops below $4 in some West Virginia counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With gas trending downward across the United States, the $4 barrier has finally been broken in some places in West Virginia. West Virginia’s three northernmost counties, Hancock, Brooke and Ohio counties have average gas prices under $4 as of Tuesday, July 26, according to AAA. West Virginia’s state average, however, is still about 50 cents higher than those northern panhandle counties at $4.45. And West Virginia’s state average is still more than 10 cents higher than the national average with states like Texas, Mississippi, Georgia and South Carolina averaging under $3.90.
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
WOWK 13 News

Mainframe outage still affecting West Virginia state agencies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia state offices are still dealing with a mainframe outage that disrupted services at the DMV, DHHR and more state agencies last week. The West Virginia Department of Administration says that Park Place Technologies, the state’s third-party vendor, is working to repair a physical hardware error and that IBM and Ensono have joined in to support the state.
TECHNOLOGY
wchstv.com

West Virginia attorney general files appeal of injunctions blocking school voucher law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s attorney general on Tuesday filed an appeal with the state’s Intermediate Court of Appeals asking it to overturn the preliminary and permanent injunction against the Hope Scholarship Act. On July 6, Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit issued preliminary and...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia under a State of Preparedness

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this week. The main threat will be possible isolated flash flooding due to heavy downpours or steady rain, with storms forecast for much of the state through Friday morning.
HEALTH SERVICES
WOWK 13 News

DMV announces workaround to allow drivers to get licenses, permits

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia DMV announced on Tuesday that it has developed a workaround to allow certain functions of the office to resume while the state deals with service disruption caused by a mainframe outage. The office will resume processing Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL), driver’s licenses, instruction permits,...
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties ahead of expected flooding

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in the state on Tuesday. The declaration is in response to heavy rains expected this week and the potential for flooding in much of West Virginia. This means that the governor directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Bill to ban abortion in WV continues to pass through Legislature

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The debate over the bill to outlaw abortion in West Virginia continues Wednesday, with the entire House weighing in. Since the bill’s proposal on Monday, Democrats in the House of Delegates have tried to amend the bill in both the House Health and Judiciary Committees. One of those amendments was to […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy