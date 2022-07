(NEW YORK) — Four female rowers made history Tuesday morning when they arrived in Hawaii after rowing more than 2,400 nautical miles from California to Hawaii. Libby Costello, Sophia Denison-Johnston, Brooke Downes and Adrienne Smith of the Lat35 team started the Great Pacific Race in San Francisco in June and arrived in Honolulu after rowing for 34 days, 14 hours and 11 minutes.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 18 HOURS AGO