Chicago, IL

Police-oversight director suggests alternative to settle disagreements between COPA, top cop

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
 4 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The head of Chicago’s police accountability agency says fatal police shooting cases like the death of Anthony Alvarez should be decided with a full evidentiary hearing, instead of a determination by a single Police Board member, as happened this week.

Chicago Police Board member Steven Block ruled the officer who shot and killed fleeing suspect Alvarez should face a 20-day-suspension for violating department rules and training. This concurred with Police Supt. David Brown’s recommendation.

Andrea Kersten, chief administrator of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), had recommended that the officer be fired.

Currently, disputes between COPA and the superintendent about discipline are resolved by a randomly selected police board member. Kersten says there should be full hearings in cases like this.

This way, the public would see how and why the competing recommendations were made. Kersten said the process needs more transparency — not less.

Interestingly, cases where the superintendent and COPA agree on a punishment for officers do get full hearings under a police union agreement.

The officer fatally shot Alvarez, 22, during a foot chase on Chicago’s Northwest Side in March 2021. Since then, the Chicago Police Department has issued new guidance for officers on pursuing suspects.

Kersten is the guest on “At Issue” this weekend. It airs 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

