2022 Media Day: ACAC Interviews

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Power was restored Saturday night in most areas of Fort Wayne after storms caused numerous outages. Just under 1,000 I&M customers in Allen County were without power Saturday morning. That number dropped by the evening to fewer than 100, according to the I&M outage map, helping the company reach their estimated goal of at least 90% restoration in the Fort Wayne area by 11 p.m.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO