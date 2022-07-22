ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, IL

Amy Schlipf recognized as 4-H hall of famer

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
 4 days ago
A special recognition of one of the Livingston County Agricultural Fair's own took place before the crowning of the king and queen Wednesday night. The audience learned that there was a new member of the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame in their presence.

Amy Schlipf of Gridley received recognition for being inducted in the hall of fame, an honor that was earned for her more than 20 years of service.

“I've been pretty heavily involved with helping in this (Humiston) building and on different committees, which is probably why they maybe nominated me,” Schlipf said in an interview Friday morning. “I just enjoy working with the kids, seeing the kids grow in their skills and in their leadership.”

Schlipf has been a leader with the Waldo Peppy club, and has seen her four children experience the life of 4-H. It's the kids — not just hers but all of them she has dealt with — who have made her time in 4-H special.

“Some of my favorite parts is seeing the kids get so excited about being rewarded for their work,” she said. “The biggest thing for me is that the kids learn.

“A big thing for me is being successful is as important as learning from your mistakes. Every year, there's someone who is disappointed by the way a judge perceived their project. I try not to let them wallow in that. I always tell them ahead of time that part of the judge's job is to encourage you to do even better.

“The 4-H motto is 'to make the best better.' So, part of their job is to help you see ways how you can do better. That's why I like to see the interaction between the judges and the kids.”

Schlipf said she has been a judge, but that's not her forte. She said she likes assisting judges.

“My favorite is just being the support person, honestly,” Schlipf said. “It's less stressful. I like to see things organized, so when I see something that could use a little help to be a little more organized, then that's when I kick into high gear and I'm like, 'OK, we can do this better.'”

An assistant does more of the paperwork and other things, such as being a go-fer, she added.

Being a part of 4-H has exceeded more than the 20-plus years or so she has been involved as an adult, Schlipf was also a member back in the day. She has since carried that on to her kids. The family idea of 4-H is important.

“To me, the cool thing is such a family-oriented thing,” she said. “All the parents are involved in helping their kids learn their skills.

“The fair is definitely the most fun thing for the 4-Hers and the leaders, I think. You see the culmination of what you've learned throughout the year.”

Schlipf does continue to lead one project at the fair. She is in charge of the Ag Games, which took place Thursday evening.

