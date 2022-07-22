Melania Trump Basically Plagiarized FLOTUS 2008 Convention Speech

Related
Michelle Obama Comments On Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Oprah Interview
Michelle Obama has commented on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s revelations made about the British royal family during their Oprah interview. The former first lady was asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal rift whilst promoting her new show Waffles + Mochi on Access Hollywood.
Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?
As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
AOL Corp
Ivana Trump Laid to Rest in Gold Casket at Trump Family's New Jersey Golf Club
Ivana Trump was laid to rest in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Wednesday following a glamorous funeral Mass in New York City. A source close to Ivanka Trump tells PEOPLE that her mother, Ivana, is buried in a private plot on the property of the Trump National Golf Club, where ex-husband Donald Trump is known to spend the warmer months.
ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC ignore voicemail Joe Biden allegedly left for Hunter Biden on business dealings
The mainstream media has largely ignored a leaked voicemail President Joe Biden purportedly left for his son Hunter Biden about his overseas business dealings, maintaining that any materials that allegedly originated from his son’s now-infamous laptop would not be discussed. President Biden has repeatedly denied discussing Hunter's business ventures...
Dr. Oz Has Weirdest Explanation For Why No One Is Donating To His Campaign
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in his adopted state of Pennsylvania, admits his campaign has struggled to raise money and he says it’s because Democrats are “clever” while Republicans mow their lawns. Oz spoke to Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday, who pointed...
Chelsea Handler on the Worst Thing Melania Trump Ever Did: Say ‘Yes to a Proposal to Donald Trump’ (Video)
The ”Jimmy Kimmel Live!“ guest host relished the ”glimpse at Melania’s awfulness“ that the Jan. 6 Committee hearings have allowed. Chelsea Handler knows that it’s been a busy week of revelations about the Jan. 6 insurrection. And while much of it has surrounded “Donald Trump’s totally psychotic behavior,” as she put it, that day, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” guest host turned her attention Wednesday to his wife, Melania Trump.
PsyPost
Trump supporters report worse mental health outcomes compared to Biden voters following the 2020 election
New research provides evidence that who a person voted for in the 2020 presidential election in the United States is associated with self-reported mental health outcomes. The study found that those who voted for Donald Trump were significantly less likely than their counterparts to report better mental health compared to before the 2020 election. The new findings appear in Political Research Quarterly.
Joe Biden Gets First Challenger for 2024 Democratic Nomination
The candidate, Jerome Segal, said he decided to announce his run for the Democratic nomination after Biden's "embarrassing" Middle East trip earlier this month.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Relationship Timeline: Wedding, White House Years and Beyond
An American love story. Ivanka Trump met her husband, Jared Kushner, at a business lunch in 2007, when they were both 25. “They very innocently set us up thinking that our only interest in one another would be transactional,” Donald Trump‘s daughter told Vogue in February 2015 of the commercial real estate broker and friend who brought her and Kushner together. “Whenever we see them, we’re like, ‘The best deal we ever made!’”
Ivana Trump killed by heart attack aged 73
Ivana Trump has died aged 73 from a heart attack. The former model’s passing at her home on New York City's Upper East Side was confirmed by her ex-husband Donald. He hailed his first wife a “beautiful and amazing” woman who led a “great and inspirational” life.
‘Kimmel’ Host Dana Carvey Gives Trump A Blunt 2024 Election Reality Check
“Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Dana Carvey turned back the clock with his cracks at Donald Trump, who again hinted that he’s planning to run for the White House for a third time in 2024. “People want me to run,” he insisted in an interview with New York...
CBS host calls out Hillary Clinton for saying she can't 'imagine' 2024 run: 'That's not a no'
Hillary Clinton did not definitively rule out running for president in 2024 when pressed during a Tuesday interview on CBS. During an appearance on "CBS Mornings," the former presidential candidate was asked by co-host Gayle King if there was "any scenario" in which she thought about jumping back into the "day to day" of politics.
Ted Cruz Makes Crass Crack About Gender Pronouns, Met With Cheers
The senator's crude remark came during his speech at a conservative student conference on Friday.
Steve Bannon Calls On '4,000 Shock Troops' To 'Deconstruct' The Government 'Brick By Brick'
He's back with more incendiary rhetoric against the nation just days after his contempt of Congress conviction.
MSNBC Star Joe Scarborough Could Earn $20 Million Per Year If He Jumps Ship To Save Struggling CNN: Sources
Joe Scarborough could become one of the "highest paid" hosts on CNN — if he can get out of his MSNBC contract and join Chris Licht at the struggling network. Radar told you first — Licht is in secret talks with Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, and now we're told that if the married couple makes the network switch, Scarborough could earn $20 million per year.
Medical examiner: Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries
NEW YORK -- Ivana Trump died from blunt impact injuries, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said Friday.Sources told CBS2 Trump was found dead on a staircase in her Manhattan apartment Thursday after police were called for a wellness check.The medical examiner's office says Trump suffered blunt impact injuries to her torso and her death has been ruled accidental.Trump was 73 years old. She was former president Donald Trump's first wife and the mother of his eldest children -- Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.
SheKnows
Donald & Ivana Trump’s Life in Photos: A Timeline of Their Marriage & Divorce
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana Trump passed away at the age of 73 on July 14, 2022. Paramedics responded to a medical emergency at her apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, and Trump shared the news of her death on his social media platform Truth Social later that day, writing: “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her.”
MSNBC’s Joy Reid has smallest quarterly audience since ‘The ReidOut’ launched
MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" with host Joy Reid finished the second quarter of 2022 with its smallest audience since the program launched two years ago this month. The quarter wrapped up before the long holiday weekend, revealing Reid’s program has shed viewers at an alarming rate since she took the place of Chris Matthews, who was forced to retire in March 2020.
Chris Cuomo Applied To Become A Volunteer Firefighter In The Hamptons: Report
Chris Cuomo is trying to start a brand new career. The disgraced CNN host has reportedly been looking into becoming a volunteer firefighter in the Hamptons following his ousting from the cable news network. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Daily Beast‘s Confider newsletter, Cuomo had officially applied to...
toofab.com
Ivanka and Eric Trump Share Emotional Tributes to Mother Ivana After Her Death
Ivanka called her mom "brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny," while Eric described her as a "force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend." Ivanka and Eric Trump are paying tribute to their mother, Ivana Trump, who passed away on Thursday at the age...
