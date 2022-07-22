Inside NYC's $4.8 million plan to support cannabis dispensaries

Young cannabis plants grows at Hepworth Farms near Poughkeepsie. The family-run, women-owned business anticipates its entire crop will be sold in New York City. Photo credit Curtis Brodner

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Mayor Eric Adams budgeted $4.8 million to support potential cannabis entrepreneurs in the 2023 city budget, and the New York City Department of Small Business Services plans to use that money for a team dedicated to getting fledgling dispensaries off the ground.

The group will face unique challenges, though, as New York State embarks on its ambitious program to get the first licenses to people with former war-on-drugs era cannabis convictions.

A license isn’t a guarantee of success, according to SBS Commissioner Kevin Kim, and support from the city will play a key role in the triumph or failure of the state’s social equity program.

“Just getting a license is not the be-all-end-all of having a successful cannabis business,” Kim told 1010 WINS. “We know that you’re still going to need the foundational business skills, such as the legal issues, how to incorporate, how do you go about getting access to capital, how do you go about doing bookkeeping?”

“At SBS we have a lot of these courses at no cost to New Yorkers available, so that once they do get the license they can also actually run a successful business,” he continued.

SBS is in the process of hiring a director and other staff to oversee the department’s cannabis education and outreach efforts.

Kim wants the team to serve as a guide for potential dispensary owners from the moment they consider applying until their businesses are stable enough to stand on their own.

“We want to make sure that they’re not intimidated by the application process,” he said. “So we would help them, by either committing them to one of our seven business solution centers around the city or by helping them, in some cases directly, to be able to fill out the applications and to understand every documentation you’ll need to have a successful application.”

The team will work alongside the Office of Cannabis Management — the state-wide body that’s overseeing the legalization process — and the New York City Economic Development Corporation — a non-profit that the city uses as its “primary economic development vehicle.”

OCM will distribute $200 million through the New York Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund to dispensaries that fit in the state’s “social equity applicant” framework.

That means service-disabled veterans, minority and women-owned businesses and those who have been directly impacted by prohibition.

The EDC will look for ways to provide capital and financial support to new dispensaries — a job that is particularly important in this case, because many banks refuse to provide loans to cannabis businesses due to the federal ban on marijuana.

SBS will help aspiring entrepreneurs access these resources and give them the tools to run a successful business.

“If we achieve the goals that the state has set forth of having 50% of the licensees be social equity applicants, then we would be able to jointly celebrate that milestone,” said Kim. “Success would mean we are able to persuade people who are in the legacy market to become licensees into the regulated market.”

The commissioner warned that a failure to provide adequate support to small businesses could lead to an inequitable, unregulated and unsafe market.

“We’ve seen the failures in many of the other states in attempting to do such a thing — California being an example, where I believe 75% of the market is still unregulated,” said Kim. “We want to make sure we can learn from the other states in the past to ensure we achieve real social equity goals in our state.”

Politico reported in October 2021 that just 823 licensed cannabis shops were open in California compared to almost 3,000 retailers and delivery services operating without a permit.

If a similar dynamic were to emerge in New York, it could damage the state’s equity initiative and undercut business owners with prohibition-era convictions.

Gray market dispensaries have already popped up in New York City, even though the application period for dispensary licenses has not even opened yet.

“We’ve been extremely concerned by the proliferation of illicit operations. We’re excited that people want to take advantage of the opportunity now that we’ve moved beyond prohibition, but of course product safety, consumer safety are things that we prioritize,” said OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander. “OCM is working with our partners across state and municipal governments to take broader enforcement action. So far we have put individuals on notice that they are violating the law… In some places we’ve had trucks towed, we’ve had businesses shut down for not operating with the proper permits, and so it depends on the locality, but for a broader operation we started with education.”

Education is what SBS specializes in. The hope is that by empowering “social equity applicants” to apply for licenses and succeed in starting a business, New York can create an industry where small, locally-owned dispensaries thrive.

“The cannabis industry is going to be a multi-billion dollar industry. The opportunity is now. People need to get ready. People need to get prepared — understanding basic skills. Getting the license itself is not going to automatically help you to have a successful business,” said Kim. “We want every New Yorker, in particular those most harmed by the war on drugs, to fully understand, appreciate and take advantage of this opportunity.”