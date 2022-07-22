ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

CDC: 2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in US

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rm7e_0gpcXrVQ00

NEW YORK (AP) — Two children have been diagnosed with monkeypox in the U.S., health officials said Friday.

One is a toddler in California and the other an infant who is not a U.S. resident but was tested while in Washington, D.C., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The children were described as being in good health and receiving treatment. How they caught the disease is being investigated, but officials think it was through household transmission.

Other details weren’t immediately disclosed.

Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa, but this year more than 15,000 cases have been reported in countries that historically don’t see the disease. In the U.S. and Europe, the vast majority of infections have happened in men who have sex with men, though health officials have stressed that anyone can catch the virus.

In addition to the two pediatric cases, health officials said they were aware of at least eight women among the more than 2,500 U.S. cases reported so far.

While the virus has mostly been spreading among men who have sex with men, “I don’t think its surprising that we are occasionally going to see cases” outside that social network, the CDC’s Jennifer McQuiston told reporters Friday.

Officials have said the virus can spread through close personal contact, and via towels and bedding. That means it can happen in homes, likely through prolonged or intensive contact, said Dr. James Lawler, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

“People don’t crawl on each other’s beds unless they are living in the same house or family,” he said.

In Europe, there have been at least six monkeypox cases among kids 17 years old and younger.

This week, doctors in the Netherlands published a report of a boy who was seen at an Amsterdam hospital with about 20 red-brown bumps scattered across his body. It was monkeypox, and doctors said they could not determine how he got it.

In Africa, monkeypox infections in children have been more common, and doctors have noted higher proportions of severe cases and deaths in young children.

One reason may be that many older adults were vaccinated against smallpox as kids, likely giving them some protection against the related monkeypox virus, Lawler said. Smallpox vaccinations were discontinued when the disease was eradicated about 40 years ago.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Body recovered from water at Lincoln Woods

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) – Dive teams have recovered the body of a missing kayaker following an intense water search at Lincoln Woods State Park Beach late Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) says the search began just after 3 p.m. Two witnesses said they saw a kayak overturn […]
LINCOLN, RI
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning to Nancy: Beijing says it is 'seriously prepared' if Pelosi dares to make Taiwan trip and promises 'serious consequences' - as Taipei holds INVASION drills for residents

China warned Monday it was getting 'seriously prepared' for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reportedly visit to the island of Taiwan, a trip that Beijing has made clear it opposes. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian's public comments come after the Financial Times reported that Chinese officials privately issued some...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Washington, DC
Health
WPRI 12 News

Lincoln Woods drowning victim identified

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials have released the name of the kayaker whose body was recovered Saturday by dive teams at Lincoln Woods State Park. Jason Robinson, 40, of Cranston, was found after an intense search that lasted about two hours, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) tweeted Sunday. The DEM said the search […]
LINCOLN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Sunny Warm Tuesday With Much Lower Humidity

Good Tuesday morning., A noticeable drop in the humidity levels next 48 hours. Warm sunshine Tuesday, but not hot, with highs around 80-85 degrees. Warm dry weather will extend into Wednesday MORE COMFORTABLE WEATHER TUESDAY Dew points that were in the mid 70s yesterday (very humid) will fall back into the 50s Tuesday making for […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Monkeypox Virus#Africa#Europe#Diseases#General Health
WPRI 12 News

Shooting in Providence seriously injures man

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A shooting on Smithfield Avenue in Providence sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Quality Fuel gas station was surrounded with crime scene tape for at least an hour while investigators examined the area. Police said no arrest have been […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Netherlands
WPRI 12 News

Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered. His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday — after his daughter Alexandra sang the national anthem — and was humbled […]
COOPERSTOWN, NY
WPRI 12 News

‘Air Quality Alert Day’ issued for parts of RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the heat wave enters day five, an air quality alert day has been issued by the Department of Environmental Management for Washington and Newport Counties. The DEM says the alert was issued due to elevated ground level ozone concentrations right along the immediate coastline,...
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy