Here are the next set of streets getting reduced speed limits as part of Vision Zero

The City of Madison is announcing its next set of speed limit reductions as part of the Vision Zero initiative. (WISC-TV/Channel 3000)

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison’s Vision Zero program is getting ready to roll out its next set of speed limit reductions in hopes of reducing traffic crashes and deaths.

Starting Monday, July 25, the section of East Washington Ave. between Stoughton Road and East Springs Dr. — stretching about 1.6 miles — will have a speed limit of 35 miles per hour. The city says temporary digital signs and updated permanent speed limit signs will be up to remind drivers of the change.

It’s the latest speed reduction in the city as part of Vision Zero, although more are on the way later this year, including:

John Nolen Dr. being reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph between North Shore Dr. and Lakeside St.

Mineral Point Rd. being reduced from 40 mph to 35 mph between Whitney Way and the Beltline

Old Sauk Rd. being reduced from 35 mph to 30 mph between the Beltline and Westfield Rd.

Portage Rd. being reduced from 30 mph to 25 mph between East Washington Ave. and Hanson Rd.

Segoe Rd. being reduced from 30 mph to 25 mph between University Ave. and Odana Rd.

Dates for those speed limit changes have not yet been announced by the city.

Madison officially joined the Vision Zero Network earlier this year, two years after initially launching its program to reduce traffic deaths and injuries to zero by the year 2030.

Several changes to speed limits across the city have been made since then, including:

Gammon Rd. being reduced from 35 mph to 30 mph between Watts Rd. and Colony Dr.

East Washington Ave. being reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph between Pinckney St. and Baldwin St., and from 35 mph to 30 mph between Baldwin St. and Marquette St.

Milwaukee St. being reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph between Stoughton Rd. and Thompson Dr.

Prairie Rd. being reduced from 30 mph to 25 mph between Raymond Rd. and Maple Grove Rd.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway also announced plans last year to reduce the speed limit to 20 mph in some residential neighborhoods as part of a related “20 is Plenty” campaign.

The city has more information on the Vision Zero initiative on its website.

