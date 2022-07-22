ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE’s McMahon retiring amid misconduct probe

By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDDfq_0gpcX6Xs00
FILE – WWE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon is pictured at the Connecticut Republican Convention in Hartford, Conn., May 21, 2010. In… Read More

(AP) — World Wrestling Entertainment impresario Vince McMahon announced Friday he is retiring amid an investigation into alleged misconduct involving the flamboyant showman who turned a small wrestling company into a worldwide entertainment business.

In a brief statement issued by WWE, McMahon said he is retiring as the company’s chairman and CEO. He noted that he remains its majority shareholder.

McMahon stepped down temporarily as CEO and chairman of WWE in mid-June during an investigation into alleged misconduct. Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

“At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful,” he wrote on Twitter.

There was no mention of the investigation in statement from the company based in Stamford, Connecticut. McMahon said his daughter, Stephanie, who was named interim CEO and chairperson last month, will serve as chairperson and share CEO duties with Nick Khan, who joined the company in 2020.

“Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervor, dedication, and passion as always,” he wrote in the statement, thanking WWE’s generations of fans all over the world.

McMahon first stepped aside from the top positions last month after the Journal reported at the time that he had agreed to pay $3 million to a former paralegal who said he sexually harassed her on the job. He was supposed to continue overseeing WWE’s creative content during the companies investigation. But then the newspaper reported that McMahon had agreed to pay the significantly larger sum of $12 million.

Four women — all formerly affiliated with WWE — signed agreements with McMahon that bar them from discussing their relationships with him, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the deals and documents it reviewed. McMahon has said he is cooperating with the company’s investigation.

McMahon has been the leader and most recognizable face at WWE for decades. When he purchased what was then the World Wrestling Federation from his father in 1982, wrestling matches took place at small venues and appeared on local cable channels.

The organization underwent a seismic transformation under McMahon with events like WrestleMania, a premium live production that draws millions of fervent viewers.

Revenue last year exceeded $1 billion for the first time and the company has television deals with Fox and NBCUniversal. Last month it announced a multiyear expansion of its original programming partnership with A&E.

WWE stars have become crossover sensations, including Hulk Hogan, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and John Cena.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Lincoln Woods drowning victim identified

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials have released the name of the kayaker whose body was recovered Saturday by dive teams at Lincoln Woods State Park. Jason Robinson, 40, of Cranston, was found after an intense search that lasted about two hours, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) tweeted Sunday. The DEM said the search […]
LINCOLN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Body recovered from water at Lincoln Woods

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) – Dive teams have recovered the body of a missing kayaker following an intense water search at Lincoln Woods State Park Beach late Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) says the search began just after 3 p.m. Two witnesses said they saw a kayak overturn […]
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Shane McMahon Status After Vince McMahon Exit

Could Vince McMahon’s retirement pave the way for Shane McMahon’s return to WWE?. According to Fightful Select, Vince himself was said to have made the decision to part ways with his son following Shane’s involvement as a backstage producer in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. After dismissing Shane from the company, Vince went as far as to say that Shane “would never get another pop in this company as long as I’m around,” according to a person close to the former WWE Chairman. That same person said they fully believed Vince’s comments “were in the heat of the moment” and one can never rule out Shane eventually returning backstage to WWE.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Yardbarker

Shane McMahon not expected back in WWE, Shane not on good terms with Stephanie

During a recent PWTorchVIP.com audio show, Wade Keller discussed the changes expected in WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement. Keller said that while changes are expected and fans will notice Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan's fingerprints, don't expect to see the show gutted. Vince is still the majority stockholder and he's not someone you'd want to upset because he still holds some power. Keller reiterated that Stephanie does have her own ideas for the product and fans should not expect to see Shane McMahon back in the company because he and Stephanie are not on the best of terms.
WWE
Yardbarker

Report: Vince McMahon Made The Decision On Shane McMahon’s WWE Departure

More details have emerged regarding Shane McMahon‘s departure from WWE. McMahon parted ways with the company in February after the chaotic WWE Royal Rumble event upset many members of the roster, aside from his own involvement. However, Shane took the fall for the situation; he reportedly tried to make many changes to the Royal Rumble match, which became a point of tension for several WWE Superstars, including Brock Lesnar. Specifically, confusion surrounding Shane’s entrance in the match led to him coming to the ring when it was Randy Orton’s turn, among other issues.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Update On Shane McMahon’s Status With WWE

WWE has been going through some major changes over the last few weeks with Vince McMahon retiring and Stephanie McMahon and Triple H stepping into new roles with the company. With all of the changes taking place fans have wondered about Shane McMahon’s status with the company. Fightful Select...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Steve Austin
Person
John Cena
PWMania

Backstage News on Why Vince McMahon is Unlikely to Ever Return to WWE

Speculation that Vince McMahon would return to WWE after his scandals are no longer in the spotlight was addressed by Wade Keller during a recent PWTorchVIP.com audio show. According to Keller, McMahon is truly gone, and his return is not anticipated. He continued by saying that it doesn’t seem like the decision to name Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOs is a cover for a later comeback.
WWE
Cinemablend

After Vince McMahon's Retirement, WWE Is Putting A Big Name In Charge Of Creative

More than fifty years after he promoted his first wrestling card and more than thirty-eight years after he launched WrestleMania, Vince McMahon finally stepped aside last week at the age of 76. His complicated legacy will be analyzed and dissected for years to come, but in the short-term, the question on the minds of many wrestling fans was who would take over. His daughter Stephanie McMahon and CFO Nick Khan were quickly appointed to co-CEOs, but to those of us watching the product each week, the more important successor was on the creative side. Well, we finally have our answer.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: More Information on the Vince McMahon Allegations Is On The Way

The WWE Board of Directors' investigation into Vince McMahon's alleged sexual misconduct with various former employees has been ongoing since April and following The Wall Street Journal's initial report in June more mainstream media outlets have been providing their coverage on the situation. According to PWInsider, HBO's Real Sports With Bryan Gumbel has started contacting people (particularly former WWE female employees) about a piece regarding the investigation.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#The Wall Street Journal
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Sunny Warm Tuesday With Much Lower Humidity

Good Tuesday morning., A noticeable drop in the humidity levels next 48 hours. Warm sunshine Tuesday, but not hot, with highs around 80-85 degrees. Warm dry weather will extend into Wednesday MORE COMFORTABLE WEATHER TUESDAY Dew points that were in the mid 70s yesterday (very humid) will fall back into the 50s Tuesday making for […]
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Shooting in Providence seriously injures man

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A shooting on Smithfield Avenue in Providence sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Quality Fuel gas station was surrounded with crime scene tape for at least an hour while investigators examined the area. Police said no arrest have been […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

WWE reveals plan after finding new Vince McMahon payments

The sports world was shocked last week when WWE CEO Vince McMahon retired after over 40 years in that role with the company. That move came with the WWE board of directors continuing to investigate McMahon for misconduct allegations, along with doling out more than $12 million in non-disclosure agreements over the past 16 years. And Monday saw a notable new development there, with WWE announcing in a SEC filing that it would “restate some of its financial results” after unrecorded payments from McMahon.
WWE
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy