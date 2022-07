Volunteers and participants gathered outside Thorbeckes in Chehalis Saturday morning for a Mental Health and Suicide Awareness 5K honoring the life of Drew Douglass. Proceeds from the event will go to “providing resources for the youth of our community,” according to organizers. Drew Douglass, of Chehalis, died by suicide in September 2021 at the age of 14. His parents, Steve and Jennie Douglass, started the nonprofit Drew North Foundation to make a meaningful difference in how mental health and suicide are addressed with young people. They endeavor always for their work to honor Drew. The Douglasses and their close family friends started talking about starting a nonprofit just a month after losing Drew. They formed a board in November 2021 and were approved as a nonprofit just after the beginning of 2022. To learn more about the Drew North Foundation or to donate, visit https://drewnorth.org/.

