ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Creek, WA

Dollar General Backs Out of Silver Creek Location Proposal

By The Chronicle staff
Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few weeks ago, a spokesperson from Dollar General said the company was in the due diligence phase of evaluating a proposed location in the Silver Creek area at 170 Gershick Road. It would mark the seventh location...

www.chronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

County Opens Cooling Centers as High Temperatures Arrive

After a cooler and wetter than normal spring and early summer, high temperatures are expected to hit Southwest Washington with a vengeance this week. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Lewis and Thurston counties will reach the mid- to high-90s on Tuesday and remain in the 90s into the weekend. Some forecasters are even predicting triple-digit temperatures for the area on Tuesday.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Joann Hedgers: 1934-2022

Joann Hedgers (Pluard), age 88, passed away peacefully in her home as she slept on Monday, July 18, 2022. A memorial in her honor will be held on Aug. 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Toledo High School gymnasium. Mrs. Hedgers was born on Nov. 1, 1934, in Centralia,...
CENTRALIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
City
Pe Ell, WA
Local
Washington Business
City
Morton, WA
City
Napavine, WA
Centralia, WA
Business
Lewis County, WA
Business
City
Silver Creek, WA
City
Centralia, WA
KXRO.com

Local projects left out of latest WSDOT project funding; additional opportunities coming

Community projects to improve walking, bicycling, and rolling conditions have been awarded more than $20 million from the Washington State Department of Transportation this summer using additional funding from the Legislature. WSDOT’s Active Transportation Division awarded grants for 15 additional Safe Routes to School and Pedestrian/Bicyclist Program projects in early...
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: July 26, 2022

• DANIEL L. RESOP, 67, Rochester, died July 20 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • VIRGLE N. GALL, 94, Chehalis, died July 20 at his residence. There will be viewing from 2 to 5 p.m. July 27 at Cattermole Funeral Home and a graveside service at 1 p.m. on July 28 at Fern Hill Cemetery in Chehalis. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
CHEHALIS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollar General
Chronicle

No Injuries Reported After Boistfort Area Blaze

No one was injured in a structure fire in the 200 block of Lake Creek Drive reported at about 8:15 p.m. Monday, according to the Boistfort Firefighters Association. Lewis County Fire District 13 firefighters first responded and confirmed the fire was burning a partially demolished mobile home “with extension to the nearby shop/garage occurring,” according to a post by the association on Facebook.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
VOICE of the Valley

WHEN COAL WAS KING: Naches Tavern early 1950s-

Over the past two weeks, this column detailed the early history of the Naches Tavern operated in Greenwater, located along State Route 410, east of Enumclaw and north of Crystal Mountain. Back when Captain Dick Craine operated the first Naches Tavern, Prohibition was in full swing meaning alcoholic beverages couldn’t legally be served. Craine’s Naches Tavern was primarily a lodge that included rooms, home-cooked meals, and a large lobby where the Captain displayed his Indian curio gallery. Historically, taverns were more like inns or resting places serving food and providing lodging, than the modern version developed at the end of Prohibition when taverns chiefly serve beer.
ENUMCLAW, WA
Chronicle

WSDOT Crew Helps Pull Person From Puget Sound in Pierce County

A person was taken to a hospital Monday morning after a state bridge-inspection team helped pull her from the water near the Fox Island Bridge, authorities said. Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. that a youth went off the bridge, according to an agency post on Twitter. According to the tweet, the rescue was assisted by a Washington State Department of Transportation bridge inspection crew.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy