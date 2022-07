WILTON, Calif. — One woman is dead and two others are injured after a two-car crash Sunday morning on Dillard Road in Wilton. According to a California Highway Patrol accident report, 79-year-old Arla Gustafson was driving her 2016 Toyota Corolla when she went off the right shoulder of the road, overcorrected, and went into the eastbound lane where she collided head-on with a Hyundai.

WILTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO