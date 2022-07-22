‘Justified’ Gun Fight: Crew Member Recalls PA Dodging Gunfire and Hearing Shots on Set
By Jazz Tangcay
SFGate
4 days ago
Crew members who were on the set of FX’s “Justified: City Primeval” have spoken out after production was halted in Chicago when two cars engaged in a gunfight smashed through the show’s barricades. One crew member, who wished to remain anonymous, was returning from a...
A man taken to an eastern Pennsylvania hospital last week after police shot a boa constrictor that was around his neck has died of his injuries, authorities said. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 27-year-old Elliot Senseman died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
Christina Powell, the Texas mom of two who was last seen on July 5, was found dead in her car on Saturday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Powell, 39, was found in the front passenger seat of her 2020 Nissan Rogue by a security guard in the parking lot of the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police told Fox News Digital.
One person died and two were injured in a shooting in Marin City on Sunday, officials said. The two wounded individuals sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. They are expected to survive. The shooting occurred at 10 a.m. near...
Chris Van Leuven was on his way home from a bike ride with friends Friday afternoon when he saw the Oak Fire blazing over Buckingham Mountain, just a few miles from his one-bedroom home on the outskirts of Mariposa. Living near Yosemite National Park for almost three decades has taught...
A customer at Filipino bakery Starbread in Pittsburg allegedly attacked employees in a fit of rage last week, as first reported by KGO. Surveillance video from the Bay Area bakery famous for its señorita bread shows a man in a "U.S. Army" shirt throwing the credit card machine and doughnut display across the room, knocking over the plexiglass at the register and punching an employee.
The thrum of a mysterious bass tone kept Richmond residents up from late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning, so much so that the city’s mayor announced his office would offer a $500 reward to whoever could identify the source of the sound. Richmond Mayor Tom...
NEW YORK (AP) — A self-described manager and adviser to R. Kelly pleaded guilty Tuesday to an interstate stalking charge, less than a week after he was convicted of making a phone threat that gunfire was about to occur in a Manhattan theater where a documentary about the singer was about to be shown. Donnell Russell, 47, of Chicago, entered the plea in Brooklyn federal court. U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said Russell used threats, harassment and intimidation to silence one of Kelly’s sexual abuse victims. Kelly, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison last month, was convicted last year of racketeering and sex trafficking. Peace said in a statement that Russell sent threatening messages to the woman and her mother and later published explicit photos of the victim on the internet.
RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — A police chief in the San Francisco Bay Area who was put on administrative leave after a relative accused her and her police sergeant husband of abuse has been reinstated to her job, her attorney said. Bisa French was reinstated as police chief in the...
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A male victim died in a shooting reported Monday afternoon in the area of San Francisco's John McLaren Park, according to police. The shooting was reported at 12:09 p.m. near Mansell Street and John F. Shelley Drive and bystanders in the area directed officers to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, San Francisco police said.
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California burglar returned to the scene of the crime this weekend after he forgot his keys inside a doughnut company's corporate office. The thief stole some petty cash from Johnny Doughnuts' office in the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday night, police...
Police believe Dorothea Puente killed at least nine people at her Sacramento boarding house on F Street. "She served as a living illustration of the notion that one cannot judge a book by its cover." Read more. • Popular Bay Area campground closes for summer due to drought
A 23-year-old homeless woman accused of killing her newborn baby at a Lodi encampment was arraigned on murder charges last week, prosecutors said. Ebonie Allen gave birth at a homeless camp along State Route 99 near Pine Street on July 20 and was taken by ambulance to a Lodi Memorial Hospital, which reported the incident about 4:47 p.m. to the California Highway Patrol.
One person died on Monday afternoon in a shooting at San Francisco's McLaren Park, officials said. The San Francisco Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at 12:09 p.m. at the intersection of Mansell Street and John F. Shelley Drive, two main routes through the park.
HAYWARD (BCN) Hayward Police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a man on Saturday morning, the department announced on Monday. Chad Williams, 24, of Hayward, reportedly turned himself in for the alleged murder, police said. On Saturday at around 7:56 a.m., Officers responded to the 24000 of...
SAN JOSE (BCN) Police are on the scene of a fatal traffic collision early Tuesday near the intersection of Charcot and O'Toole avenues in north San Jose, according to a tweet from police. Officers responded to a 2:10 a.m. report of the collision, where a man who was the driver...
A 22-year-old man was injured after being shot multiple times in Stockton early Saturday morning, police said. Police said officers responded at 1:45 a.m. to Benjamin Holt Drive and Interstate 5 Drive in the Lakeview District on reports of a person shot. Police said the man was suffering from multiple...
SAN MATEO (BCN) A 28-year-old Burlingame man, already in custody for a probation violation, was rebooked last week after a search warrant at his residence yielded a stolen firearm and an illegal assault rifle -- a machine gun. Alan Ayala, a known gang member, was rebooked on the additional charges...
Comments / 0