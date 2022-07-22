ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

3 Hospitalized after Car Crash on 9th Avenue [San Francisco, CA]

L.A. Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Least Three Injured in Auto Collision on Lincoln Boulevard. The incident occurred around 6:00 p.m., near the intersection of 9th Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the collision pushed one of the involved vehicles into a...

www.laweekly.com

L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Fiery Car Crash on James Donlon Boulevard [Antioch, CA]

Two-Vehicle Accident on Contra Loma Boulevard Left One Injured. The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of James Donlon and Contra Loma Boulevards. Furthermore, according to reports, one vehicle was speeding into the intersection and collided with another vehicle. Consequently, one car rammed into a tree and...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Police on scene of fatal collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE (BCN) — A male driver died in a crash into a concrete barrier in San Jose early Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash was reported around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Charcot and O’Toole avenues, where officers found a 2009 gray Honda sedan had crashed into a barrier associated with Interstate Highway 880, San Jose police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 24 [Orinda, CA]

The crash happened on July 10th, at around 5:42 p.m., involving a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Yamaha R1. Both were traveling westbound. According to California Highway Patrol, the Yamaha was speeding down the road, when it struck the rear of the Chevrolet. Due to the impact of the crash, the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike. The motorcycle ended up down an embankment off the right of the freeway.
KTVU FOX 2

Family of 3 extricated from crashed car on I-880

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A family traveling on Interstate 880 near San Leandro had to be extricated from their crashed car on Sunday. Images posted by Alameda County Firefighters show multiple firefighters assisting in the rescue. The car was smashed against the middle divide of freeway. Officials said the jaws...
L.A. Weekly

7 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 80 [Fairfield, CA]

FAIRFIELD, CA (July 26, 2022) – On Thursday, a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 80 left seven people injured, authorities said. According to the Fairfield Fire Department, the seven patients sustained minor injuries. In addition, at least one vehicle left the interstate and crashed onto Lyon Road near Frontage Road.
FAIRFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Struck by Bus in Pedestrian Collision on El Camino Real [Menlo Park, CA]

MENLO PARK, CA (July 25, 2022) – Early Wednesday morning, a woman was hospitalized after a pedestrian collision on El Camino Real. The incident occurred around 1:20 a.m., near Glenwood Avenue. Per reports, a southbound SamTrans bus struck the woman in the far right lane. Medical personnel arrived and...
CBS San Francisco

Injury crash closes southbound I-880 connector to Hwy 101 in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- An injury accident involving an overturned tractor trailer in the South Bay has closed the southbound I-880 connector to U.S. Highway 101 Monday morning, according to CHP.The accident on the southbound I-880 connector ramp to southbound Highway 101 in San Jose was first reported by the 511.org Twitter account at around 9:23 a.m., at which time CHP issued a severe traffic alert.About two hours later, the southbound connector remained closed. Authorities did not provide details regarding the accident or the injuries sustained beyond the fact that there were injuries and that the collision involved an overturned tractor trailer.Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays. Alternate routes were advised. CHP confirmed that the connector ramp had reopened at around 12:40 p.m., over three hours after the incident happened.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD investigating fatal midday park shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting near the tennis courts in John McLaren Park just after noon Monday, according to a press release Tuesday. Bystanders directed officers to the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Mansell Street and John F. Shelly […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

1 dead in shooting at San Francisco's McLaren Park

One person died on Monday afternoon in a shooting at San Francisco's McLaren Park, officials said. The San Francisco Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at 12:09 p.m. at the intersection of Mansell Street and John F. Shelley Drive, two main routes through the park.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Crash on I-680 and Mission Blvd. in Fremont

The California Highway Patrol reported a crash on southbound I-680 at the Mission Boulevard offramp on the afternoon of July 21, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have taken place at approximately 1:05 p.m. and involved a sedan and a pickup truck. Details on the Two-Vehicle Crash on I-680...
FREMONT, CA
L.A. Weekly

Michael Baker Arrested after DUI Collision on Sonoma Raceway [Sonoma, CA]

ATV Driver Arrested after Accident on Sonoma Raceway. According to the California Highway Patrol, Baker hit a barrier while driving his 2021 Can-Am Defender ATV on a private dirt road. Consequently, the ATV overturned and left him and his 35-year-old passenger from Nevada with serious injuries. Meanwhile, a third passenger,...
SONOMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pedestrian killed in Hayward car crash

Hayward police say they responded to a single-car crash involving a pedestrian near Tennyson Road and Dickens Ave. on Saturday. Officers say the pedestrian, a 45-year-old male was hit by the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car remained on the. scene and was...
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Early morning shootout near SF General leaves homes, cars riddled with bullets

SAN FRANCISCO -- A brazen shootout in the Mission District left multiple homes, cars and a school riddled with bullet holes and abruptly woke neighbors early Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:23 am near 25th and Utah Streets, just blocks away from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.Officers say more than 100 rounds were fired and dozens of shell casings were found on the street.Neighbors told KPIX some of the gunfire was so loud that it sent them ducking for cover inside their homes. KPIX 5 cameras got a look inside one of the homes where bullets went through the walls.A total of four homes were hit, but no one inside was injured, authorities said.Police said two people showed up separately with injuries at the hospital on their own. They were expected to survive. The circumstances of this shooting are still under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.  Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police release photo of credit card skimmer suspect

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of installing a debit/credit skimmer device at a convenience market. On July 16, just after 9 p.m., an individual can be seen on video footage applying what appears to be a skimmer on...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by sedan in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after being struck by a sedan in Hayward, according to a press release from the Hayward Police Department. Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Tennyson Road and Dickens Avenue due to a crash that involved a pedestrian and a sedan, according to the press release. The driver stayed on scene and was not injured in the collision.
HAYWARD, CA

