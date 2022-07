The incident happened on July 7th, at around 7:30 a.m., when a Toyota Prius, driven by Miramontes, collided with a big-rig. According to reports, the Prius was headed northbound when, for reasons currently unclear, a big-rig veered into the lane with the sedan. The Prius became trapped between the truck and the barricade, and both the vehicles burst into flames.

FRESNO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO