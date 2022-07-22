ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congress aiming to increase chip manufacturing in the U.S.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. has fallen behind in the production of chips, or tiny semiconductors – an estimated $573...

Ann Plamondon
4d ago

Now that Pelosi‘s husband has bought his stock and how many undisclosed politicians have purchased their stock.

Guest
4d ago

this is a national security issue as well as a huge issue for so many industries, We should see this as important as our aircraft industry. We should never allowed any outsourcing of such a critical industry.

riders on the storm
4d ago

taxpayers on the hook for joey begging for this. it's not even a bandaid. paying 4bill for a no promises no commitment contract. all for show.

