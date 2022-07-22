ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Bannon found guilty for refusing to comply with January 6th committee

Cover picture for the articleSteve Bannon was found guilty on two counts for refusing to provide testimony and documents to the...

Steve Bannon
NBC News

Trump proved these 19th-century election laws are ticking time bombs

The House Jan. 6 committee hearings have raised two overarching questions. The first: Will the Justice Department indict and prosecute former President Donald Trump for leading a criminal conspiracy to steal the 2020 presidential election? The second: Will Congress enact essential reforms to protect our democracy from a future presidential coup attempt or insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Full Luria: AG Merrick Garland ‘doesn’t need to wait on us’ to pursue Trump criminal charges

During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), member of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, discusses the latest on the hearings explaining that a final product of the committee will be a report on the full investigation and says she “sure as hell hope[s]” the Department of Justice will pursue a criminal investigation into Trump. July 24, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Trump to rally with Tim Michels in Wisc. ahead of GOP primary

Former President Donald Trump will travel to Wisconsin next Friday to rally with his pick for the state's GOP gubernatorial primary, businessman Tim Michels. Trump's June endorsement shook up the primary where former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who served under former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, appeared to be the frontrunner. Walker had told NBC at the time of the endorsement that he had emailed Trump about Kleefisch, but the former president ultimately endorsed her opponent.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Kamala Harris describes herself aloud for benefit of people with disabilities – to mockery of Republicans

Kamala Harris was mocked by Republicans for opening a roundtable meeting on Tuesday afternoon with disability rights leaders by verbally announcing her pronoun, gender and attire. “I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit,” the US vice president said while hosting an event on the 32nd anniversary of the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).According to several experts in the field, it is considered “good practice” and a part of a person’s professional responsibilities to describe themselves for the benefit of visually impaired...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

AG Garland says Trump’s potential 2024 candidacy will not impact Jan. 6 investigation

In an exclusive interview, Attorney General Merrick Garland responded to questions of whether former President Trump’s potential candidacy would impact the Department of Justice’s Jan. 6 investigation. Garland tells NBC News’ Lester Holt, “We pursue justice without fear or favor. We intend to hold everyone, anyone who was criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6, for any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another, accountable, that's what we do. We don't pay any attention to other issues with respect to that.”July 26, 2022.
POTUS
NBC News

Merrick Garland calls Justice Department’s Jan. 6 probe the ‘most wide ranging investigation in its history’

The Justice Department plans to prosecute anyone who was “criminally responsible for interfering with the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday, speaking more expansively than he has previously about a federal criminal investigation that appears to have moved far beyond the rioters who attacked the Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Pence’s chief of staff highest ranking official to appear before Jan. 6 committee

Former Chief of Staff to Vice President Pence, Marc Short, has appeared before the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, making him the highest ranking official to cooperate with the investigation. NBC News’ Mike Memoli explains whether Short’s testimony could be helpful to the Department of Justice and whether his appearance before the committee could persuade more high-ranking officials to come forward before the committee. July 26, 2022.
POTUS
