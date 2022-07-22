Steve Bannon found guilty for refusing to comply with January 6th committee

Kamala Harris was mocked by Republicans for opening a roundtable meeting on Tuesday afternoon with disability rights leaders by verbally announcing her pronoun, gender and attire. “I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit,” the US vice president said while hosting an event on the 32nd anniversary of the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).According to several experts in the field, it is considered “good practice” and a part of a person’s professional responsibilities to describe themselves for the benefit of visually impaired...

