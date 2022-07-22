January 6th committee hearing reveals key new details of Capitol riot
The House January 6th committee members are adding pressure on the Justice Department to investigate former President Trump. The committee’s...www.nbcnews.com
The House January 6th committee members are adding pressure on the Justice Department to investigate former President Trump. The committee’s...www.nbcnews.com
It’s so cool watching all the Republicans and all of One Term Donny’s Own people throwing their cult leader under the bus! Yep Sheep All His Own People! People are going to prison and it’s going to be Tremendous!
just because they didn't burn down buildings doesn't matter. the purpose of the insurrection was to invalidate the election and keep trump as president although he lost in the election. trying to overthrow the government
January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 294