U.S. Politics

January 6th committee hearing reveals key new details of Capitol riot

NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House January 6th committee members are adding pressure on the Justice Department to investigate former President Trump. The committee’s...

John Hartmann
3d ago

It’s so cool watching all the Republicans and all of One Term Donny’s Own people throwing their cult leader under the bus! Yep Sheep All His Own People! People are going to prison and it’s going to be Tremendous!

Pamela Callahan
4d ago

just because they didn't burn down buildings doesn't matter. the purpose of the insurrection was to invalidate the election and keep trump as president although he lost in the election. trying to overthrow the government

Joplin Scott
3d ago

January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔

POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
MSNBC

Secret Service driver hires Trump-world lawyer

The January 6 Committee says three members of the Secret Service had retained private attorneys even before DHS opened a criminal investigation into the agency’s deleted text messages. Hugo Lowell, Congressional reporter for the Guardian, and former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the “very serious” destruction of data.July 23, 2022.
CBS News

Trump claims "persecution" of him would "immediately stop" if he decided not to run for political office

Former President Donald Trump claimed that if he did not pursue the presidency again, Washington would leave him alone. "If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop," Trump said at a rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, Friday night. "But that is not what I do. I can't do that, I can't do that. Can't do that. Because I love this country and I love you."
NBC News

