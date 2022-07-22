Despite Tyler Stephenson's potential season-ending injury, he wants to stay at catcher

As he slid into his seat for his postgame interview on Friday night with a broken right clavicle, Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson could still feel the bones near his shoulder rubbing against each other.

A few hours after breaking a part of his collarbone, Stephenson joked that he didn’t want to sneeze and reaggravate the injury. He knew he was going to be sleeping in a chair for a bit.

Following a third unlucky injury in an unfortunate season for one of the best young catchers in MLB, Stephenson was still confident that he didn’t want to change positions.

“I grew up a catcher,” Stephenson said. “I’ve been catching my whole life. I want to stick around behind the plate, obviously, as much as possible."

“I know injuries are going to happen. If it does come to a point where something physically is not going to allow me to catch, that’s a different story. Obviously, I know what my decision is. I want to catch.”

In Friday’s 9-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals, Stephenson suffered a potential season-ending injury. Stephenson said the broken clavicle won’t require surgery, but he has a long rehab process ahead of him.

In the top of the first inning, Stephenson took a foul tip off a 100 mph pitch to his right shoulder. Reds manager David Bell heard the collision between the ball and Stephenson’s shoulder from the dugout. Bell and a trainer went out onto the field to evaluate Stephenson, and Bell said Stephenson seemed healthy enough to stay in the game.

Stephenson had never been hit by a foul tip in the collarbone, but he was confident at the time that he would be fine. Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft threw a ball on the next pitch, and Stephenson didn’t feel any discomfort as he lobbed the ball back to the mound.

But then on a short dribbler that landed just in front of the plate, Stephenson fielded the ball and attempted to throw. He started his throwing motion and felt a pop in his shoulder.

After the game, Stephenson felt the same discomfort.

“If I move wrong, I can still feel the bones rubbing up against each other,” Stephenson said. “The first time I broke something was this year, and why not make it two?”

It’s been an unfortunate season for arguably the Reds’ best player. In April, Stephenson took a foul tip off of his face mask and missed two weeks with a concussion. In June, he was hit by a foul tip and broke his thumb, which caused him to miss a month.

On Friday, Stephenson likely suffered his most serious injury of the season.

“Stuff happens, sadly,” Stephenson said. “It’s part of a game. We play it and stuff happens. A fluke concussion and then a foul ball and then another foul ball. It’s like stuff happens, sadly, as bad as that is. I don’t know."

Whenever he has been healthy, Stephenson has been a crucial part of the lineup. He has provided more value working with the Reds’ young pitching staff.

Stephenson always had a standout reputation as a hitter, and he has a .319 batting average this season. Over the last year, Stephenson’s growth behind the plate turned him into a player who’s viewed as a future All-Star.

“He’s building confidence,” Ashcraft said. “When you have a guy like him back there who’s a big target, he’s fun to throw to. He makes the ball look good back there and makes you feel really comfortable.”

“I’m bummed,” Reds first baseman Joey Votto said. “He has played very well this year and has been fighting through some things. Most importantly, the Reds fans don’t get to see him play, which is not good either. He’s such a good player. He’s lucky to be here in Cincinnati, and Tyler is wearing a Reds uniform. He’s here to entertain. It bums me out that he doesn’t get to show his skills in front of the Cincinnati fans.”

Stephenson said he didn’t want to put a timeline on his rehab process, and the Reds will use Michael Papierski as their starting catcher for the near future. Backup catcher Aramis Garcia is on the IL with an injured finger on his left hand. During batting practice on Friday, Garcia was able to throw but wasn’t catching yet.

Bell said Stephenson’s injury luck is an “unfortunate part of the game” at the catcher position. Bell didn’t see anything that Stephenson could have done differently to prevent his concussion, his broken thumb or his collarbone injury.

Going forward, since the previous injuries have been out of Stephenson’s control, Bell sees Stephenson remaining at catcher.

“That's his position,” Bell said. “That's where he plays. I'm actually looking at it the other way. I think he's just going to keep getting better and better as a defensive catcher. I think we all know this. That position is just so valuable. You can impact the game in so many ways. I'm really excited about Tyler's career in general, but also just Tyler as a catcher.”