Mets acquire power-hitting Daniel Vogelbach in trade with Pirates

By Andrew Tredinnick, NorthJersey.com
 4 days ago

NEW YORK — The Mets hope they fulfilled their need for a power bat on Friday afternoon.

The Mets announced that they have acquired left-handed hitting Daniel Vogelbach from the Pirates in exchange for right-handed reliever Colin Holderman.

Vogelbach has primarily served as a designated hitter for the Pirates, slashing .228/.338/.430 with 12 home runs, 38 RBI and 29 runs this season. His 11 home runs from the DH position are tied for the second-most in the National League behind Bryce Harper.

The 29-year-old is strong against right-handed pitching, posting a .896 OPS with 12 home runs, 27 RBI and 23 runs. Against left-handers, he is OPS is .423 with no home runs, seven RBI and six runs.

It was a steep price to try and bolster the offense.

Holderman has been a revelation as a rookie, posting a 4-0 record with a 2.04 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 17⅔ innings.

