Woman sexually assaulted, robbed after being forced into her NYC apartment at gunpoint: cops
A woman was forced into her Brooklyn apartment at gunpoint, sexually assaulted and robbed in a terrifying incident earlier this week, cops said.
The 47-year-old victim was in the hallway of her building at Ocean Parkway and Avenue P in Midwood around 8:45 p.m. Monday when two men approached and forced her inside her apartment at gunpoint, authorities said.
Once inside, one of the suspects sexually assaulted her, police said.
At some point, a third suspect barged in and the trio raided her apartment, cops said.
They snatched up about $2,000 in cash, jewelry worth more than $5,000, an iPad, a cell phone, multiple credit cards and medications, police said.
Cops released surveillance footage of the suspects and are still looking to track them down.
