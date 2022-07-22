ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman sexually assaulted, robbed after being forced into her NYC apartment at gunpoint: cops

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A woman was forced into her Brooklyn apartment at gunpoint, sexually assaulted and robbed in a terrifying incident earlier this week, cops said.

The 47-year-old victim was in the hallway of her building at Ocean Parkway and Avenue P in Midwood around 8:45 p.m. Monday when two men approached and forced her inside her apartment at gunpoint, authorities said.

Once inside, one of the suspects sexually assaulted her, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zvdhu_0gpcUT3N00
The woman was in the hallway of her building when she was forced inside at gunpoint.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fyWq7_0gpcUT3N00
The trio raided the woman’s apartment, cops said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LEfj_0gpcUT3N00
They snatched up thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry, and other items.

At some point, a third suspect barged in and the trio raided her apartment, cops said.

They snatched up about $2,000 in cash, jewelry worth more than $5,000, an iPad, a cell phone, multiple credit cards and medications, police said.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspects and are still looking to track them down.

New York Post

