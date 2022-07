PAGELAND, S.C. — Investigators revealed in court Tuesday that blood found in a vehicle belonging to missing Pageland, South Carolina, mother Deidre Reid was hers. Emanuel Bedford, who is facing multiple charges in connection with Reid's disappearance and death, was in court Tuesday for another hearing related to the case. Reid's SUV was found submerged 11 miles from Bedford's home in Georgia. DNA found in the car was sent in for testing and authorities confirmed the blood was Reid's.

PAGELAND, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO