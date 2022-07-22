ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Wings over RGV: Local restaurant chain grows despite pandemic

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0m8f_0gpcT9lX00
Bobby Saenz, of Wing Barn, holds a hot plate of wings at Wing Barn’s original location along Boca Chica Boulevard in Brownsville. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)

When Bobby Saenz opened his first Wing Barn on Boca Chica Boulevard in Brownsville on May 27, 2010, his goal was to eventually get to 10 stores.

He achieved that goal with the grand opening of the company’s second Edinburg location on June 23, an event Saenz admitted was “pretty special to me.” Now he’s turning it up to 11 with a second McAllen Wing Barn, scheduled to open in less than two months.

In addition to the two Edinburg locations and soon-to-be two McAllen stores, the company has another one in Brownsville, two in Harlingen and one each in one in Olmito, San Juan and Weslaco. The original Brownsville store has doubled in size and recently completed a remodel.

Just staying in business during a global pandemic is a rough undertaking for a restaurant, but actually growing a restaurant chain during one is something else again, as Saenz has learned first hand.

“It’s been tough,” he said. “These past couple of years have been a significant challenge to us. It’s one thing after another, and it’s just trying to find a way to get it going and get it done.”

One of the more serious issues Wing Barn and every other chicken wing purveyor in America had to contend with during the peak of the pandemic was a shortage of a key menu item: wings. There simply weren’t enough of them to go around.

“You call your supplier and he says I don’t have any wings to send you — that’s a problem,” Saenz said. “We were definitely scrambling to get our supply. We had to go through different vendors at different times to try to get what we needed. On top of that our price went up over 100 percent, literally 100 percent within a month and a half or two.”

That cut into the company’s margins of course, as have the higher wages necessary just to get prospective hires in the door much less keep them. The endless supply chain irritations have included not being able to source cups with the Wing Barn logo for more than a year, which drives Saenz crazy.

“I hate just having the plain, white cup, but it’s out of our control,” he said. “But it’s coming back soon. That’s already in the works now.”

The company, like other restaurants, has been forced to raise its menu prices in order to keep making money, though Saenz said he’s loathe to do it and is being very cautious.

“You never want to do that,” he said. “We’ve always been known for value and we want to stick to that.”

With that in mind, Wing Barn is “going all in” on a two-for-one wing special in August and September, Saenz said.

“I’m just trying to bring value back, because I know everybody’s feeling it,” he said. “When it costs an extra $30 or $40 for every fill-up, that doesn’t allow you to go out to eat.”

Meanwhile, the worker shortage seems to be abating as more people look for jobs and applications are picking up, Saenz said. He credits his management team for helping the company navigate the unprecedented last two and a half years, plus whatever lies ahead. Saenz admitted the way forward hasn’t always been clear.

“Are we headed in the right direction? I feel some pressure when I have 250 employees, because I feel like we’re a family,” he said. “They’re part of my family. I’ve got to make sure that I’m here for them and that I’m making the right choice. It’s definitely been top of mind.”

With the opening of Wing Barn No. 11 in south McAllen, it will be time to take a break and take stock, analyze, regroup and generally make sure all operations are running optimally, Saenz said.

“With rapid expansion you have to make sure the team is still consistent and making sure everything is getting done right,” he said.

Once inflation eases and the economic winds blow more favorably, the company will be poised to resume growth mode, opening more locations in the Rio Grande Valley and eventually outside it, Saenz said.

“That’s what I’m praying for and looking forward to is just, man, let’s get through this,” he said. “And at the end of the day we’ll be positioned in the right places. We’ll have 11 stores and at that point the sky’s the limit and we’re looking for the positive future.”

Comments / 5

Related
KRGV

Free produce distribution to be held in La Joya

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 partnered up with the City of La Joya and the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley to host a mobile produce distribution on Wednesday. The event will take place at La Joya Lion's Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., or while supplies last. There...
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County raises COVID-19 death toll

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported over 1,500 new cases of COVID-19. From Friday to Monday, the county received an additional 1,516 laboratory reports of COVID-19. Hidalgo County confirmed two COVID-19-related deaths. A Donna woman in her 50s and an Edinburg man in his 60s died of the...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
nomadlawyer.org

Brownsville: Top rated 7 Best Places to Visit in Brownsville, Texas

Brownsville is a city in Cameron County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is on the western Gulf Coast in South Texas, adjacent to the border with Matamoros, Mexico. Brownsville’s location means that the beaches of the Gulf Coast are only 20 miles away. These beaches are best enjoyed in the summer but can be visited all year.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edinburg, TX
Lifestyle
Harlingen, TX
Lifestyle
City
Mcallen, TX
City
San Juan, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Harlingen, TX
Health
City
Brownsville, TX
Harlingen, TX
Restaurants
Mcallen, TX
Health
City
Harlingen, TX
Mcallen, TX
Food & Drinks
Brownsville, TX
Lifestyle
Brownsville, TX
Health
City
Edinburg, TX
Harlingen, TX
Food & Drinks
Edinburg, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
City
Weslaco, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
Mcallen, TX
Lifestyle
KRGV

High demand for skilled trade workers in Rio Grande Valley

José Luis Martínez is a high school student with a very clear goal in mind: He wants to be a welder. His motivation for seeking out the technical trade?. "Honestly, for the money,” Martinez said. Obtaining a certification through a trade school like South Texas College does...
MCALLEN, TX
fox40jackson.com

Texas border mayor demands help from Feds: ‘The numbers are incredible’

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos sounded the alarm on “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday on the “national crisis” at the southern border amid an “incredible” number of illegal crossings, getaway apprehensions, drug smuggling and human trafficking occurring in Texas. TED CRUZ RELEASES GRAPHIC VIDEO DETAILING ‘NARCO...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

COVID-19 death toll increases in Cameron County

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County has reported over 700 new cases of COVID-19. Cameron County has received an additional 742 laboratory reports of COVID-19. This includes the following 409 confirmed reports based on PCR testing. Between Saturday and Monday, the county confirmed two COVID-19-related deaths. A La Feria man in his 90s and a […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

UTRGV To Give Business Owners Training To Better Understand The Internet

Business owners in the Rio Grande Valley who feel lost when they try to navigate the internet will be getting a new resource they can turn to for help. The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley will be offering in-person training in English and Spanish to help business owners understand the online world.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Restaurant Chains#Pandemic#Food Drink#Rgv#Wing Barn
ValleyCentral

Edinburg CISD to provide school supplies

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District (ECISD) will provide students with school supplies for the upcoming school year. The ECISD has joined several Rio Grande Valley districts in an effort to provide all students with school supplies for the 2022-2023 school year. Among the supplies...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV to offer free digital trainings

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will conduct free digital literacy training to help local business owners hone their online skills. UTRGV has partnered with the RGV Partnership Foundation, a nonprofit organization, to start the trainings in mid-August. The in-person trainings, available in both...
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr 1-69C project paving to begin tonight

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr I-69C project is prompting nightly paving to begin tonight. Nightly paving operations will begin tonight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on I-69C (US 281) south, from Sprague Street to Nolana Loop. The project is projected to be completed Sept. 24.
PHARR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
brproud.com

LSU engineering graduate starts dream job at SpaceX

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 23-year-old LSU mechanical engineering graduate moved to Texas this summer to start his dream job at SpaceX. Scot McKenzie made the nine-hour trip to Brownsville in June to work as a SpaceX launch operations engineer, according to LSU. His work includes flight control and monitoring launch pad activity, controls system valves and pressurizations and commands operations for vehicle testing.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KRGV

'We will be back': Community vows to rebuild Don Wes Flea Market

The investigation into what sparked the fire at the Don-Wes Flea Market continues. Some vendors lost up to $100,000 in inventory. Vendors gathered at the flea market for a prayer circle Monday evening. The Hidalgo County fire marshal says investigators and insurers were back out at the flea market taking...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen Municipal Court to offer amnesty

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Municipal Court announced amnesty for those with failure to appear warrants. The social media post said the amnesty is only available in August 2022. If original violations are paid during August, the failure to appear charge will be waived, said the post. To qualify for amnesty an individual must pay […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

IDEA Public Schools to offer free meals

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – IDEA Public Schools will be providing breakfast and lunch to qualifying campuses through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). The IDEA Public Schools announced through a press release on Monday about a change to its policy for serving meals to children served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Jewelry snatcher arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville man who was caught on tape stealing from a jewelry store has been arrested. Miguel Angel Castillo was arrested by Brownsville Police July 1. On May 28, Castillo walked into JC Jewelry and asked to see a necklace and pendant. After being handed...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
buzznicked.com

Town Comes Up With Genius Idea Of Turning Abandoned Walmart Into America’s Largest Library

When going through almost every town in the United States, you are bound to find at least one Wal-Mart. But what happens when a Wal-Mart closes down? Although this doesn’t seem to happen very often, it leaves behind a very large, vacant building. Most cities don’t want to let this type of building just sit there. In McAllen, Texas their Wal-Mart did close their doors leaving a large building vacant. Rather than letting this store just sit there, they did something amazing. Check out the photos below of this Wal-Mart turned library! It’s now the largest single floor library in America! Very impressive!
MCALLEN, TX
The Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville, TX
3K+
Followers
77
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brownsville Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy