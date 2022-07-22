ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Water and well system theft spree plagues Cape Coral

By Jennifer Kveglis
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Six water and well systems were reported stolen in Cape Coral this week. That makes 34 thefts since July 2021. Most of them are new homes in the NW Cape, where growth is exploding.

Here is a list of the homes hit:

  • 2500 block of NW 7th St
  • 2400 block of NW 15th St
  • 2400 block of NW 24th Terrace
  • 2300 block of 18th Terrace
  • 900 block of NW 15th Place
  • NW 28TH Terrace

NBC2 broke the news to one family, as they moved into their home on NW 24th Terrace Friday afternoon, that their $3,000 well system was reported stolen to Cape Coral Police.

“We’re just moving in. We literally just pulled up and we realized that our water tank was stolen,” said Kimberly Moll. “I think it’s pretty sad that it’s gotten to the point where people are stealing things like this. Especially from a brand new home. They literally just finished everything this past week.”

Her neighbor, Bill Drum, said he’s not surprised. “The explosion in the last two years of housing has been unbelievable and it’s presented opportunities for the criminal element to have their way with good people,” he said.

Earlier this week, NBC2 talked to Lee Plumbing Supply. Its owner said she believes thieves are after the water and well system’s motors, which can go for $2,000 to $5,000.

If you witness something like this in your neighborhood, contact the Cape Coral Police Department.

