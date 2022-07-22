ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official Images of the Nike Zoom Freak 4

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn preparation of the 2022-23 NBA Season, Basketball has continued to leverage its all-star lineup as part of the rollout of several new signature shoe releases such as the Lebron 20 and Jordan Luka 1. In addition, last month the Swoosh revealed the...

As a general rule, NBA teams make trades on the basis of need. With that said, good luck applying that rule to either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers have too many needs to count. Their 2021-22 season was a disaster. In spite of rostering LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, this team won 34 games.
Official Images of the Nike Air Max Scorpion "Black"

While Nike’s success with its classic models has remained consistent for decades, the Swoosh continues to expand its range every year. Its latest expansion takes place on the famous. Nike. Air Max line with the introduction of the Air Max Scorpion. An early look popped up at the end...
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Official Look at the Air Jordan 12 "Concord"

The Air Jordan 12 has cemented itself as a classic in footwear history. In recent years, the shoe has arrived in a selection of new colorways from the Jordan Brand including, the upcoming “Concord” iteration. Also known as the “Hyper Royal,” the sneaker was previously previewed on SNKRS...
Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy"

One strategy that Jordan Brand tends to implement for its retro footwear category is to dive into its archives and modernize its classical colorways. When it comes to the Air Jordan 4, one of the silhouette’s most iconic offerings is the “White Cement” iteration, and in Fall 2022 it’s slated to be reimagined with “White/Midnight Navy” color scheme that’s extremely resemblant.
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"

Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
Official Release Date Revealed for Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown"

Jordan Brand continues on its university tour, with a retro release of Air Jordan models. The Air Jordan 6 surfaces to celebrate the Georgetown Hoyas in an all-new iteration. Arriving in the Georgetown University colorway, the shoe comes dressed in a magnet grey and college navy color scheme. The silhouette features an all-sued grey upper with matching tongues, heel clips, laces and midsoles in the same color. Reflective perforations add to the details of the shoe which also include navy accents on the midsole and heel, as well as the Jumpman branding that sits on the icy translucent outsole to round out the design.
Nike Channels Its Inner Super Hero With Its New Air Kukini "Mighty Swooshers"

Nike has had its fair share of unorthodox silhouettes. One that arguably stands out the most is the Air Kukini, arriving in the year 2000 as part of the Swoosh’s experimental Alpha Project. Now following its “Pixel” edition of the Kukini earlier this month, the sportswear giant is presenting its anime-inspired “Mighty Swooshers” iteration.
First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”

The Air Jordan 13 may not boast the same popularity as some of the single digit models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint, but it’s historical importance can’t be understated. Over the past two years, the black panther-inspired design has emerged in a series of non-original ensembles with...
Official Look at Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Rattan"

The Air Max Penny 1 has surfaced in an all-new colorway. The new rendition is for the classic signature shoe of Penny Hardaway, a legendary NBA player who in his 14 seasons, was a four-time NBA-All-Star and two-time All-NBA First Team member. The latest iteration sees the silhouette dressed in...
Nike Brings Back the Air Max Penny 1 "All-Star"

While has certainly pushed the Air Jordan 2 this year, another model that has been a point of focus for the Swoosh is the Air Max Penny 1. Between a customizable collaboration with Social Status and a re-release of the OG “Home” colorway, the Air Max Penny 1 has picked up some momentum in 2022. Now, the past is revisited once more as Penny Hardaway’s 1996 NBA All-Star Game kicks return again, last hitting shelves in 2014.
On Sunday, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green sent out an intriguing tweet that is going viral on Twitter. Green: "I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s"
Kanye West's adidas YEEZY SLIDE "Onyx" Is Restocking

Kanye West‘s partnership with adidas has proffered silhouettes for all, and one of the most successful pairs to come from the ongoing collaboration has been the YEEZY SLIDE, which now receives a restock in “Onyx.”. The YEEZY SLIDE has been seen in a multitude of bold colors, from...
A Closer Look at the Air Jordan 13 "French Blue"

To kick off 2022, Jordan Brand was quick to present several looks for the Air Jordan 13. These included “Del Sol” and “Court Purple” colorways that launched in Q1. Now, after a first look popped up in May, the “French Blue” take on the Air Jordan 13 has once again surfaced with more imagery. The well-known color palette has touched down on various Jordan Brand silhouettes previously, including on the Air Jordan 12 in 2016.
First Look at the 2022 Air Jordan 2 "Chicago"

While the Dunk hasn’t missed a beat and continues to dominate the sneaker market with a cornucopia of new releases, one can argue that the Air Jordan 2 is having itself a year that’s quite as successful. Collaborations atop the retro Jordan model have been spewing out at rapid rates, but it looks like Jordan Brand is diverting our attention away from its team-ups for a brief second and shining a light on its upcoming Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” retro release.
Nike Air Force 1 High Arrives in a White and Blue Iteration

Continuing the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1, has revealed yet another special edition, this time focusing on the Air Force 1 High. The shoe arrives in a retro white/cream leather upper base and features blue color blocking and detailing. The Nike Air Force 1 High includes special “1”-branded tongue tags layered with the Swoosh on the tongue tag, as well as “82-22” printed on the insoles as a nod to the 40th-anniversary celebrations. The retro “Nike Air” branding also features Bruce’s signature on the tongue tags, adding another unique element to the design. The Swoosh on the panels and the Air branding on the midsole is in blue. A mini-Swoosh is stitched near the toe box as an added detail as the shoe sits on a white gum outsole to round out the design.
Here Is an On-Feet Look at the Air Jordan 3 Winterized "Archaeo Brown"

The Jordan Brand has revealed yet another iteration to one of its classics. Though the summer, the sneakers giant is already gearing up for a winter model with the Air Jordan 3 Winterized “Archaeo Brown.”. The shoe arrives dressed in a color scheme that comprises archaeo brown, drak smoke...
