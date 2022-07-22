Traffic agent struck by car in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man who took off in a black Infiniti after investigators say he struck a traffic agent.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. Friday on Glenwood Road in Midwood, Brooklyn.

Investigators say the agent was writing a ticket when he was hit.

The traffic agent was treated for minor injuries.

Investigators have since recovered the black Infiniti involved, but the suspect remains on the loose.

