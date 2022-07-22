ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic agent struck by car in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team
 4 days ago
NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man who took off in a black Infiniti after investigators say he struck a traffic agent.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. Friday on Glenwood Road in Midwood, Brooklyn.

Investigators say the agent was writing a ticket when he was hit.

The traffic agent was treated for minor injuries.

Investigators have since recovered the black Infiniti involved, but the suspect remains on the loose.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

