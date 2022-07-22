ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

Long Island couple rents out driveway and basement to boost income amid inflation

By Dave Carlin
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcUH4_0gpcRfnq00

ELMONT, N.Y. -- As inflation puts the squeeze on, some people are turning to creative ways to boost their income.

As CBS2's Dave Carlin reported Friday, it could be as simple as looking around your own home.

Janee Boothe, a educator, and her husband Khamron, who's in security, bought their house in Elmont last year.

"After paying the mortgage and taking care of all the bills and all of that, we really don't have any extra money to put into the house," Boothe said.

To make extra money, they rent out the top of their driveway. They get about $200 a month to store the car of a man who answered their post on Neighbor.com.

"We can just park my car behind, or just park it on the street, either way," Boothe said.

They're renting out their roomy, empty basement, too.

"The app takes care of all of the fees, all of the liabilities, all the insurances, all that stuff. So it's really not a lot of work for us," Boothe said.

It means every month they can bring in an extra $700.

"We put it straight into our savings account. We're looking to redo the basement so we have more space as our family gets bigger," Boothe said.

"If you have a backyard, for example, you could rent that out. Folk are renting out their pools ... On a day like today, that would be absolutely perfect," said Kristin Myers, editor in chief of The Balance, a personal finance help site.

"When I was in Hawaii, car rental prices were absolutely insane. So I went onto the app Turo and there were hundreds of cars available for rent," Myers said.

Before you jump on any of these opportunities, you'll want to do your research, Myers said.

"Before you even start looking at one of the websites, you really have to look to make sure that what you're doing is actually legal. If you are renting part of your home, whether it's on Airbnb or Vrbo or any other websites, you have to actually make sure your local regulations allow it," Myers said.

Myers said your yard can become a rented film set or rented play area for a dog. You have the space, now monetize it.

Myers said it's best for most people to stick to apps that have the know-how to set up the arrangements and insurance, as opposed to peer-to-peer apps (like Craigslist) where you're often working out deals with nobody else as a go-between.

Comments / 32

Suzanne Tackett
4d ago

I wouldn’t rent out my pool unless I had millions of dollars in Home owners insurance. And you’re taking responsibility for someone drowning in your pool.

Reply(1)
17
AP_000441.8680345e03d144989d1657789926edcf.2053
3d ago

I will never bring strangers into my property. With so many social issues going around I couldn’t sleep at night. I rather have a part time job after my full time and put in a few hours!

Reply(1)
14
Jackie Bullock
3d ago

little girl just recently died in a pool her family rented from a stranger. the driveway, garage, basement...ok, but don't rent out your pool.

Reply
9
Related
Documented

20 Brooklyn Chinese Families Face Eviction Due to $4 Million Housing Fraud

20 Chinese families in Brooklyn are in danger of losing their homes in a week, due to an alleged housing fraud. Xihui “Steven” Wu took over $4 million of these 20 families’ money and vanished without giving them ownership of their units. The families joined elected officials in a press conference last week, calling for […] The post 20 Brooklyn Chinese Families Face Eviction Due to $4 Million Housing Fraud appeared first on Documented.
BROOKLYN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Removing Taxes On These Essential Items

New York State continues the battle against inflation by removing taxes on certain items. Earlier this year, New York State waived the taxes on gasoline to help ease the cost of a gallon of gas, and it has saved New Yorkers about 16 cents per gallon since the Gas Tax Holiday went into effect across the state.
BUSINESS
96.9 WOUR

Bad News For Those Selling Homes In New York State

Your home is your oasis! There is nothing like coming home after a long day and being in the comfort of your own space and relaxing. But perhaps you have grown out of your space and want to get something a little bigger or, in some cases you may be downsizing. The news for those who are trying to sell a home is not trending well.
therealdeal.com

End of Covid rent discounts causes mass migration: StreetEasy

As Covid-era discounts came to an end and landlords sought to make that money back, more than a third of available rentals in the second quarter came from priced-out tenants. On average, rentals that were listed in 2020 or 2021 and relisted in the second quarter had a 20 percent increase in asking rents, according to a report by StreetEasy.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#Airbnb#Renting#Hawaii#Politics#Elmont#Neighbor Com
therealdeal.com

City subsidizing rent at deed fraudster’s properties: report

Despite a guilty plea and slew of allegations over a portfolio built on deed theft, a former Brooklyn attorney appears to still be profiting at buildings disputed by prosecutors and homeowners — and he’s getting an assist from the city. Sanford Solny profits from a portfolio of buildings...
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Nationwide study: 3 NJ counties most at risk for housing bust

Home sales have declined every month in 2022, and home-price appreciation continues to show signs of retreating rapidly, according to a new report. It’s a well-known fact that New Jersey is one of the most expensive places to live in the country. Especially when it comes to housing. So much so, that when ATTOM, a real estate data analysis company did a study back in June about which housing markets in the country were most “vulnerable” to a marked downturn, many of NJ's 21 counties appeared on the list. Vulnerability is measured by home ownership costs like mortgage payments, property taxes and insurance against how much money a homeowner actually earns.
REAL ESTATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul touts relief for child care, diaper purchases

A new law will suspend sales taxes for the purchases of diapers in New York state as officials seek to further relieve consumers from spiking inflation. At the same time, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday pointed to $70 million in child care funding being made available in order to expand services and encourage people to return to work.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Battle over sale of park in Freeport heats up

FREEPORT, N.Y. - There's a heated fight over longtime athletic fields on Long Island. The Village of Freeport voted Monday night to sell off a park to generate millions in tax revenue. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, opponents say that puts profits over people. It's a small park that some say has had a big impact. For generations, Freeport kids have used the modest ball fields, but they don't want to lose them. Monday, the village voted to sell Cleveland Park, to become a commercial distribution center. "Our kids are not for sale. Put it somewhere else. Our kids need this space," said Lavette Hoks. "They...
FREEPORT, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ warns businesses charging credit card fees to customers

The New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs is warning restaurants and other businesses over credit card surcharges. With rising inflation and other factors squeezing all segments of the economy, many businesses have started adding fees and surcharges to try and remain viable. Businesses are charged a processing fee from the credit card company up to 3.5% of the purchase price. Especially for small businesses and restaurants, this can be a significant expense.
newyorkupstate.com

People to know in NY cannabis: Brittany Carbone

NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our NYC meetup in August, ourSyracuse half-day conference in September and our Novemberfull-day conference in Tarrytown. As the founder of a CBD company Central New York farm, Brittany Carbone has been involved in...
TARRYTOWN, NY
Gothamist

Surprise credit card charges hit New Yorkers from COVID-19 testing company Medbar

Maggie Muldoon had never heard of Medbar until she saw a $49 charge from the company show up on her credit card bill a couple of weeks ago. Upon searching her email spam folder, she found that she had a recent message from the company, which provides COVID-19 testing services. It informed her she had been billed for a test she got at Liberty Chemists in Flatbush — more than a year ago, in June 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

TRD Pro: Ranking Queens’ top neighborhoods by average sale price

The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need. Queens homebuyers this spring encountered a market with many of the same defining...
QUEENS, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 160 Units at 1101 President Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1101 President Street, a 15-story mixed-use building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Marvel Architects and developed by BFC Partners, the structure yields 355 residences and 118 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 160 units for residents at 30 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $18,515 to $99,300.
BROOKLYN, NY
nynmedia.com

Solving NYC’s affordable housing crisis, even during a pandemic

When New York City went into lockdown during the spring of 2020, many human service nonprofits had to navigate new ways to serve those in need, and Project Renewal was one of them. The 55-year-old nonprofit aims to end the cycle of homelessness and recently opened Bedford Green House, a 117-unit apartment building in the Bronx which includes an aquaponics farm, a library, and a community medical clinic. It is a project that the nonprofit had in the pipeline during the lockdown, and as its CEO Eric Rosenbaum, tells New York Nonprofit Media, there are more to come.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
100K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy