USS Fort Lauderdale Commissioning Week of Events

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Expected to debut sometime in early fall, this restaurant has an impressive ownership team behind it: restaurateurs Scott Frielich (Sub-Culture Group) and Angelo Abbenante (Lynora’s) as well as nightlife maestro Cleve Mash (Pawn Shop, Clematis Social) and executive chef Tim Nickey (Komodo, China Grill, Joe Namath’s Lucky Shuck). Taking the space vacated by Shipwreck Bar & Grille, the two-story eatery will have a view of the Jupiter Lighthouse and the Loxahatchee River. The design — evoking 1940s era Shanghai — will be by Kat Solomon, who worked side-by-side with Venus Williams at V Starr in West Palm Beach. The Pan-Asian cuisine will have menu dishes such as smoked salmon with everything bagel ragoons; Shanghai soup dumplings; sweet and sour pork with pineapple and dragon fruit; Australian Wagyu tomahawk with truffle ponzu butter sauce and Szechwan ribs inside a smoke-infused glass dome that will be removed tableside. 1511 N. Old Dixie Highway, Jupiter. BlackbirdModernAsian.com.

4 DAYS AGO