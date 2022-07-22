USS Fort Lauderdale Commissioning Week of Events

The USS Fort Lauderdale is almost in town! Here are some of the commissioning events that are going on all next week:. Internationally acclaimed artist Marilyn Johansen will discuss her latest exhibition honoring the military and celebrating the commissioning of the USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28). Join us in Terminal 4...
FORT LAUDERDALE - The future USS Fort Lauderdale sailed into Port Everglades on Monday morning. The US Navy San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship will be commissioned at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30th during an invitation-only ceremony. It will be the first U.S. Navy ship named for the City of Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE — Ahoy, mate. Fort Lauderdale’s namesake ship is finally here. The USS Fort Lauderdale arrived in Port Everglades Monday morning, with an invitation-only commissioning ceremony set for Saturday at 10 a.m. Mayor Dean Trantalis says he plans to be there to mark the ship’s entry into...
Sell now or pay later? It could become an unpleasant choice for many South Florida condominium owners, ahead of a new state building inspection law driven by last year’s catastrophic collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside. By the time Florida’s updated condo safety law goes into effect in 2025, many owners may have decided that it’s too costly to stay in their decades-old, ...
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of four expressed their gratitude toward Habitat for Humanity and other local partners for helping turn their dream of owning a home into a reality. It was a special Saturday for the members of the Miranda family who are now able to call...
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? 171 W. ...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida firefighter was bid a final farewell after a tough battle. Hilary Cornell Kanwischer passed away last week after a brave battle with cancer. On Monday morning, the funeral service was held in Fort Lauderdale to honor her life. Loved ones and colleagues...
Broward County’s answer to Miami Spice is back, and the rolling feast known as Dine Out Lauderdale 2022 is firing up dozens of dining promotions in Broward County Aug. 1-Sept. 30. With the amiable goal of keeping dining rooms churning during the slow summer months, the culinary bacchanal gives...
This story is part of an ongoing series looking at homes priced at $1 million in different neighborhoods in South Florida. For buyers looking for a taste of the quintessential South Florida lifestyle, Fort Lauderdale is one of the best options. The city, also known as the Venice of America,...
These are gross things that showed up at beaches. In 2018, 17-year-old Michael Dumas was on the beach in Pompano Beach, Florida, when hookworms burrowed into his feet. In 2021, the beaches of Crimea were a jellyfish haven due to human-caused climate change. In 2019, after celebrating Floatopia, Virginia Beach residents left piles and piles of trash behind. Inside Edition’s Andrea Swindall has more.
The Town of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea will host the Tenth Annual BugFest, Florida’s biggest lobster mini-season dive party, July 26-29. The community is invited to participate in the activities and events throughout the four-day celebration of mini-season, including: a Bug Hunting Seminar and Kickoff Party; the Great Florida Bug Hunt; the Lobster chef competition; and a benefit concert supporting “Scuba for Good,” a nonprofit that teaches people with disabilities how to dive.
MIAMI - Two Miami men were arrested Sunday after a Key deer was found in their truck following a traffic stop in Marathon. Monroe County sheriff's deputies stopped a blue Chevrolet hatchback-style vehicle near Mile Marker 56 after they said the driver failed to stay in his lane. The deputies quickly realized why the vehicle was not staying in its lane, an injured Key deer was inside the vehicle on top of a cooler, lawn chairs, and other miscellaneous objects. The two men in the truck said they struck the deer on U.S. 1 north of the Seven...
Last weekend, Lisa Shaw polished off her two-egg breakfast at Ramblewood Diner in Coral Springs and scanned the $13 check. There, below the coffee, a surcharge she’d never seen before: an 8% “temporary inflation fee.”. “I paid the fee without complaint, just questioned it, and gave the server...
Stacey and Martin Clarke have long used their sales and business development skills to help clients create successful companies across South Florida. Now the husband and wife team have used their expertise to work for themselves as the new owners and operators of Asili Beauty and Wellness store located in Hollywood, Fla., where they offer cutting-edge, sustainable, carbon-neutral beauty and wellness products from around the world.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man who is accused of a burglary in South Florida was arrested in Alabama, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Detectives identified Kevin Bain as the suspect who stole mailed packages on May 16 in Fort Lauderdale. The crime was caught on a surveillance video in Fort Lauderdale.
The Home in Boca Raton, a stunning lake view residence in the desirable community of Royal Palm Polo was the centerpiece of all the design center upgrades is now available for sale. This home located at 2703 NW 71st Blvd, Boca Raton, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jacqueline Imbertson (Phone: 561-906-3044) at The Keyes Company & Todd Blair (Phone: 561-440-1000) at Palm Beach Coastal Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
MIAMI — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. Thousands of baby chickens were found dead inside of cardboard boxes at Miami International Airport. The baby chicks were apparently unloaded from a plane and then left on the tarmac, baking in the sun on a day when the heat index hit 99 degrees.
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Expected to debut sometime in early fall, this restaurant has an impressive ownership team behind it: restaurateurs Scott Frielich (Sub-Culture Group) and Angelo Abbenante (Lynora’s) as well as nightlife maestro Cleve Mash (Pawn Shop, Clematis Social) and executive chef Tim Nickey (Komodo, China Grill, Joe Namath’s Lucky Shuck). Taking the space vacated by Shipwreck Bar & Grille, the two-story eatery will have a view of the Jupiter Lighthouse and the Loxahatchee River. The design — evoking 1940s era Shanghai — will be by Kat Solomon, who worked side-by-side with Venus Williams at V Starr in West Palm Beach. The Pan-Asian cuisine will have menu dishes such as smoked salmon with everything bagel ragoons; Shanghai soup dumplings; sweet and sour pork with pineapple and dragon fruit; Australian Wagyu tomahawk with truffle ponzu butter sauce and Szechwan ribs inside a smoke-infused glass dome that will be removed tableside. 1511 N. Old Dixie Highway, Jupiter. BlackbirdModernAsian.com.
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames ripped through the roof of a South Florida home. The incident happened near 15th Avenue and Funston Street, Sunday night. The fire was still smoldering Monday morning. Heavily damaged applications were removed from the home. The homeowner was able to get out on time. Copyright...
Comments / 0