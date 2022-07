Tucson saw an active weekend for storms. KVOA reported that one Tucson mom is now having to deal with damage after a large tree branch fell onto her car. Anjolie Faccio was out on Saturday supporting the local music scene when heavy rains and wind showed up out of the blue. She later found that a large tree branch had pierced her windshield, leaving the hood and roof smashed.

