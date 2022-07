Mayor Dan Gibson is heralding major economic and civic progress made in Natchez since he took office two years ago and is putting forth extensive goals and promises that include spending more than $12 million to improve city properties and streets. Gibson says he and city aldermen are planning to devote $6 million for street projects that should be completed in 2023. Morgantown Road and Silver Street top the list of thoroughfares to be improved. Others are to be identified later. City leaders will also be drawing up a $3 million upgrade of the Natchez Convention Center to help lure more conferences to Natchez. Another $2 million, Gibson said, is to be allocated to renovate City Auditorium, where the mayor delivered his State of the City address Thursday.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO