God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games of the year. The sequel to the 2018 hit arrives on November 9 for PS5 and PS4. Taking place a few years after its predecessor, Ragnarok once again stars Kratos and his son Atreus as they embark on an important adventure. In addition to preordering a copy of the game, big God of War fans may also want to preorder the God of War Ragnarok art book, which releases November 29. Two editions are available to preorder: a standard hardcover and a gorgeous Deluxe Edition for collectors.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 HOURS AGO